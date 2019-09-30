Lamar Odom Dishes on Khloe Kardashian Marriage In His Book

In May, Lamar Odom, who is competing on this season of Dancing With the Stars, released his memoir, Darkness to Light.

In the book, Odom discusses his struggles with drug addiction and his marriage to Khloe Kardashian.

He Admits That He Threatened to Kill Khloe

At one point in his memoir, Lamar writes, “Khloé came down and knocked on the door. I opened it suddenly and grabbed her forcefully by the shoulders, which frightened her. ‘What the fuck are you doing?’ I screamed, out of my mind. I said: ‘You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll fucking kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of.’”

Odom certainly gets candid about regrettable moments in the memoir– one, specifically, took place at the Hotel Roosevelt, where Odom had “booked a room for a ‘cocaine and marijuana-fuelled orgy'”. BuzzFeed writes, “Khloé allegedly tracked him down and obtained a key to the room from security, bringing Kris Jenner with her.”

Lamar went on to write, “She opened the door and pounced on the first girl she saw. Khloé’s beating the shit out one of the girls who tried to protest. She’s dropping vicious blows all over the top of this girl’s head.”

His memoir isn’t the only place Odom has been practicing the act of transparent conversation.

Last month, Lamar revealed that he was giving up “porn” and “candy” in an attempt to make his life better. Late last week, he wore a shirt that read, “Porn Kills Love” while headed into the DWTS studio for dance practice.

And on last week’s episode of DWTS, Odom revealed that his memory loss after suffering from an accident in 2015 has led to some struggles dancing on the show. That accident involved a drug overdose at a brothel in Nevada, where Lamar says he overdosed after potentially being slipped drugs. The Daily Mail quotes the NBA star as saying, “I don’t know if they slipped it in my drink or shot it in my body, but I can promise the whole world I didn’t do drugs that night…” He suffered from 12 strokes and six heart attacks while in the hospital as a result of the overdose.

That setback has contributed to some nerves on the dance floor.

Khloe Speaks Up

In a clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe says that she is happy that Lamar is “speaking his truth” in his memoir.

“I’m fine. It’s his truth. He’s allowed to tell his version. Him and I each played a significant role in each other’s lives. If I talk about my past I would hope that my marriage would be a chapter that I would talk about and for him, the same thing.” She continued while speaking to Kim, “It doesn’t bother me. I appreciate that it’s so honest. It’s not all great but it’s…I appreciate the honesty in it.”

