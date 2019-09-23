Will Lamar Odom or Sean Spicer Get Eliminated First on DWTS?

Last week was the Season 28 premiere of Dancing With the Stars, and tonight, we’ll find out which contestant is going home first.

Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd finished with the lowest score of premiere night, earning 11/30 for their Foxtrot. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold scored 11/30 for their Salsa.

Who’s Going Home?

While Lamar is able to bring in a large fanbase, it’s unclear who will be walking away during week 2’s eliminations.

However, as the International Business Times points out, Kate Flannery and Pasha Pahskov could have the highest risk of elimination. The outlet writes, “In terms of fanbase, they may have a much smaller group than the other competitors who fell near the bottom of the scoreboard. The former ‘Office’ star’s partner also doesn’t have the same clout with fans as the other pros either, being that this is his first season, and sometimes, the popularity of a particular pro is all someone needs to carry through another week.”

Voting Changes

Gold Derby predicts that while Odom got the lowest score, Spicer may be the one to exit tonight. Spicer has 17/10 odds of leaving, according to the outlet, while Odom has 47/20 odds. Of course, we also must take into account how judging works: last week’s scores have to be combined with tonight’s scores, and then tonight’s live audience will vote to determine who goes home.

ABC has promised “a big format change in voting” with the ability to change everything. However, we won’t know what that change is until tonight’s show.

For those tuning in for the first time, this season’s contestants include celebs Lauren Alaina, Christie Brinkley’s daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Ally Brooke, Hannah Brown, Karamo Brown, Kate Flannery, Ray Lewis, Kel Mitchell, Lamar Odom, Sean Spicer, James Van Der Beek, and Mary Wilson.

The highest score of the night went to James Van Der Beek, who took home a 21 out of 30. Country singer Lauren Alaina also did an impressive job, and was awarded a 19 out of 30 from the judges.

The most recent Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, also received praise from the judges, despite being the first one to take the dance floor. In a recent interview with reporters after the first week of competition, Brown shared, “I’ve been through a lot this year and so many good things have happened, but this experience came right after a crazy year for me… So, we’ve definitely been having to deal with those ups and downs in rehearsal and just allowing myself to feel good, to feel upset and to just be able to use dance as almost a therapy.”

Her professional partner, Alan Bersten, continued, “She doesn’t give herself enough credit… She is the hardest worker I’ve ever met, but she’s a little insecure right now. It’s going to come out. Her smile is infectious. When we’re dancing and she gets a move right, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, that makes me feel good.’ So, I just want her to go out there and enjoy every moment of it.”

Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, airing on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Ian Jordan, Karamo Brown’s Partner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

