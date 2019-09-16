90 Day Fiancé’s Larissa Breaks Up With Boyfriend Eric Nichols on Instagram

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, recently broke up with boyfriend Eric Nichols after an eight-month romance. Unfortunately for Eric, he found out about the break up the same way that everybody else did – through Instagram, as well as from his own mother, who texted him shortly after Larissa posted about the split on social media.

Larissa and Eric started dating less than a month after she and ex-husband Colt Johnson split earlier this year. After Colt and Larissa’s messy divorce, the reality star started dating Eric after the two connected on Tinder. The happy couple appeared quite smitten with each other these last eight months, so it came as somewhat of a shock when the reality star suddenly called it quits.

So what happened between the two? Why did Larissa break up with her boyfriend so suddenly, and over social media no less? Here’s what we know about the split:

Larissa Posted on Instagram About the Split Before Eric Even Knew She Had Broken Up With Him

On Wednesday, September 11, Larissa announced to her fans on social media that she had broken up with Eric before he even knew what had happened. Larissa posted on Instagram that she tried to “heal one painful breakup by jumping into another” when she started dating Eric, hinting that they might have moved too quickly when they started dating so shortly after her divorce with Colt.

“After eight months of being Erickee’s girlfriend, I have to tell my followers that we have decided to break up and go our separate [ways],” she wrote in the post. “I try to heal one painful breakup by jumping in [a] relationship with Erickee, but I know now I need to work on me and focus on my healing of my scars.”

She added, “There [are] no hard feelings or regrettees, but I need to look in my own soul and focus on being the best Larissa I can be,” she told fans. “I [am] not sure what will come [in] the future, but I am excited for it. I look forward to this time in my life as a reflection on my own personal dreamees and goals I set to do. Thank you for all your love, strength and support [for] me always.”

However, Larissa also told Us Weekly that she is officially “done with men and men trying to exploit me,” and that she hopes to remain single for sometime following this split, so it doesn’t sound like she was as easygoing about the break up as she tried to make it sound to her fans.

Eric Claims Larissa Broke Up With Him Over a Trip to Colorado That He ‘Didn’t’ Invite Her On

Although Larissa’s comments about the break up make it sound like a mutual agreement and that it was a heartbreaking decision for her to make, Eric has a different take on the split, and also took to Instagram to tell his side of the story. Eric shared texts between Larissa and his brothers, as well as a message from his mother, who asked him how he was doing after a break up that he apparently knew nothing about.

According to his Insta posts, Eric said that he and Larissa had been planning a trip to Colorado to visit his family over the past few weeks. He said Larissa DM’d him claiming he didn’t invite her on the trip, but he also mentioned she’d been talking on her Instagram stories about the trip for months, so she definitely knew about it.

Eric then said he went to show his house to a future tenant and take a shower, which is when Larissa dumped him on social media. His mom called to ask if he was alright, and he had no idea what she was talking about. It was only then that he went to see the post his mother was talking about, and realized Larissa had dumped him on Instagram.

Eric also shared screenshots of conversations Larissa had with his brother, talking about how excited she was to meet their “super mom,” as well as screengrabs of the flight information and other messages between him and Larissa. You can check out some of the screengrabs above, courtesy of Eric Nichols’ Instagram account.