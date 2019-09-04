LaShawn Daniels Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

LaShawn Daniels is the Grammy-award winning songwriter who died in a car accident in South Carolina on September 3, his wife, April, said in an Instagram post. He was 41 years old.

In addition to working with Destiny’s Child, Daniels wrote songs for Michael Jackson, “You Rocky My World,” Lady Gaga, “Telephone,” Toni Braxton, “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” Whitney Houston, “It’s Not Right But it’s Okay,” and Brandy, “The Boy Is Mine.” Daniels went by the moniker, “Big Shiz,” in his music career. Daniels released his first album as a solo-artist in 2018, “The Big Shiz Project.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Daniels’ Wife April Said That Her Husband Was ‘a Man of Extraordinary Faith & Pillar in Our Family’

April Daniels wrote in her Instagram post, “It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member and friend Lashawn Daniels, who was the victim of a fatal car accident in South Carolina. A Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter, Daniels was a man of extraordinary faith and a pillar in our family. We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continuous outpouring of love and sympathy.”

Daniels and his wife had been married for 20 years and had three sons together.

2. Daniels Won a Grammy Award for the Song ‘Say My Name’ in 2001

In 2001, Daniels won a Grammy for his song, “Say My Name,” a hit for Destiny’s Child. Daniels was a frequent collaborator with producer Darkchild aka Rodney Jenkins. The pair were both natives of New Jersey.

Daniels told the Grammy’s official website in June 2019 about the inspiration for the song saying, “I would be places, I would be at work, and if [my girlfriend] would call or hear anyone laughing, or speaking, or doing anything in the background, she’d be like, ‘Who is that?’ Then she’d be like, ‘Well, say my name then, and tell me that you love me.’ [The song] was actually the premise of what I would go through, and we had the conversation of ‘how embarrassing is that?’ Beyoncé was in a relationship at that time, and she could relate well to the situation.”

3. Daniels & His Wife April Set Up a Relationship Advice Platform

Along with his wife, Daniels set up a relationship advice platform known as “Cool Couples.” Daniels met his wife while she worked as a hairstylist.

4. Daniels & His Wife Were Regulars on the Reality Show, ‘Tamar & Vince”

Daniels and his wife, April, were regulars on the WE reality series “Tamar & Vince.” The show followed the lives of singer Tamar Braxton and her record company executive husband, Vincent Herbert. During their run on the show, Daniels was nominated for a Grammy for writing the song, “Love and War,” for his co-star, Tamar Braxton.

5. Some of Music’s Biggest Names Have Taken to Social Media to Mourn Daniels

In the wake of Daniels’ passing, many of music’s biggest names have taken to social media to pay tribute to the songwriter. Here are some of the most poignant messages of remembrance:

Yooooo I’m lost. Lashawn Daniels died?!!!! I’m stuck. This man took my vocal ability to new levels while working in Dirty Money. One of the funniest people with the best heart. A rare talent and a beautiful soul. — DAWN (@DawnRichard) September 4, 2019

Wow. That Lashawn Daniels new. One of the greatest songwriters EVER. Literally A SOUND in R&B. Prayers to his family. — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) September 4, 2019

So sad…I was just with him last weekend 😥😥😥RT @trapcry: Rest In Peace to LaShawn Daniels @BIGSHIZ. He’s responsible for so many great moments in music. 😢🙏🏾. A legend. pic.twitter.com/zrZDZ3h9DL — DeVon Franklin (@DeVonFranklin) September 4, 2019

RIP to Lashawn Daniels :( he’s only co written/vocal produced literally all of our favourite records – this is so sad 💔 — MNEK (@MNEK) September 4, 2019

If there was ever a physical representation of “Your gift making room for you,” you were it. @BIGSHIZ , thank you for being a pioneer in every genre and for unashamedly proclaiming your faith. You will be missed 🙏🏾 We are praying 💔 #LaShawnDaniels pic.twitter.com/lU3rCk5vqw — RCA Inspiration (@RCAInspiration) September 4, 2019

In this Industry we all know how hard it is to come across talented & genuine people. Lashawn you were one of them homie! Wish we had more words but it was always love❤️Sending prayers out to your wife and kids. This is tragic but your legacy & spirit will live on 🙏🏾 @BIGSHIZ pic.twitter.com/3BaHldF46L — Mario (@OHYESMARIO) September 4, 2019

LaShawn Daniels is a legend. Thank you for creating some of the most powerful songs ever. Rest in Heaven KING. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) September 4, 2019

The entire music community is feeling the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it….. LaShawnDaniels…we just stood together a week ago. No words…… — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) September 4, 2019

