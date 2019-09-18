Lauren Kitt Carter, Nick Carter’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Lauren Kitt Carter is the owner and co-founder of ProDerm Aesthetics, the wife of Nick Carter, and the mother of their son Odin, according to her Instagram page.

The Backstreet Boy gave cause for alarm when he tweeted that he and his sister Angel had to get a restraining order against their brother, Aaron Carter. Nick’s message quickly racked up more than 16,000 likes and 3,000 retweets.

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” Nick tweeted on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. “In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Lauren Was a Fitness Guru & Ran the YouTube Channel Kitt Fit

According to her YouTube channel, Kitt joined the platform on September 8, 2011. She published her first video on March 15, 2013. Kitt called herself a “fitness competitor” and promised viewers that she would help them get “Kitt Fit.”

Nick appeared in Lauren’s second video days later to welcome subscribers to the channel and to thank fans for congratulatory messages about their engagement.

Kitt Fit’s last video, teaching viewers how to perform a KFT open hip stretch, came on August 30, 2014. Ultimately, Lauren posted 32 videos over the course of one year. She earned the clicks of almost 5,000 subscribers, totaling 272,928 views.

2. Lauren Married Nick Carter on April 12, 2014

According to IMDb, Carter and Kitt got together thanks to his brother and sister, Aaron and Angel. The site says that Carter proposed Kitt in February 2013 on a trip to an island in the Florida Keys that he used to visit as a child.

Nick and Lauren got married a little over one year later on April 12, 2014, according to social media. The couple shared their big day in an episode of the VH1 series “I Love Nick Carter,” which aired on October 29, 2014.

In an earlier episode of “I Love Nick Carter,” Nick and Lauren can be seen on the phone with Nick’s manager Lori. The Backstreet Boy revealed that he decided not to move forward with a prenuptial agreement. As Lauren’s eyes bulged out of her head, Nick told Lori that she is the only person he is going to be with for the rest of his life.

3. Lauren is the Co-Founder and Owner of ProDerm Aesthetics

After leaving Kitt Fit behind, Lauren teamed up to create ProDerm Aesthetics. According to its website, ProDerm Aesthetics is an extension of ProDerm Image located in Westlake Village, California. ProDerm Image is the home of Celebrity dermatologist William J. Schweitzer, M.D., who is board certified by the American Board of Dermatology and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology.

“We have created the perfect fusion of beauty and science by combining the expertise and knowledge of board-certified dermatologist Dr. William Schweitzer and American actress and fitness trainer Lauren Kitt Carter who brings her commitment of body and mind well-being and a healthy lifestyle,” the site states.

ProDerm Aesthetics offers customized skincare and a variety of medical-grade facials based on medical science administered by highly qualified aestheticians. Lauren frequently promotes the procedures on her social media.

4. Lauren Gave Birth to Odin Carter on April 19, 2016

After the wedding, Lauren gave birth to Odin Reign Carter on April 19, 2016, her first child with Carter. She spoke openly about their decision to have a home birth. The couple worked with a midwife, Mari Oxenberg, who guided and supported them throughout the pregnancy and natural birth.

“This is Odin minutes after entering the world in the comfort of our home,” Lauren wrote on Instagram over a month after giving birth. “He was born under candlelight in a pool of warm soothing water surrounded by his tribe of strong, loving and supportive beings.”

5. Lauren and Nick are Expecting Another Child

According to her Instagram page, Lauren was due to give birth to their second child on March 8, 2019, however, she suffered a miscarriage. She shared a heartfelt message on International Women’s Day to speak about the shame she felt.

“Shameful because as a woman I am supposed to create life and when failing to do so feels like failure as a human,” Lauren wrote. “I accept circumstances out of our control and I’ve moved on from my losses, days like today remind me just how fortunate I am to have a healthy child and how BADASS women are, how much we endure with a smile on our face. If you are struggling to start a family or have had a loss this post is for you, you’re not alone and there is always hope.”

Now, Lauren and Nick are expecting again. She has turned pregnancy into profit by posting sponsored content for other expectant mothers. Lauren recently promoted a pool floaty made specifically for pregnant women.

“Being pregnant on and off the past two years has been such a journey, and being able to lay out with the bump in the pool has been a back saver,” Lauren wrote. “Nick and I can’t wait to meet our little 🌈 baby.”