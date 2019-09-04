LeeAnne Locken’s Age & Height 2019: How Old & Tall Is She?

The Real Housewives of Dallas returns for its fourth season on Wednesday, September 4 at 9/8c on Bravo. Returning this season to the reality show’s cast is LeeAnne Locken, whose marriage will be heavily featured throughout the season and during the premiere.

The official synopsis for the premiere episode, entitled “Of Friends and Frenemies,” reads”LeeAnne is overwhelmed by the planning of her wedding; D’Andra inherits the family business which isn’t doing as well as she thought; Stephanie hosts a ‘Friendtervention’ in an attempt to help mend fences between former besties LeeAnne and D’Andra.”

For season 4, Locken’s cast bio reads:

“A far cry from a sweet, southern belle, LeeAnne has a strong, spirited attitude and is no stranger to the spotlight. She grew up in the carnival circuit, landed in the Top 10 in the 1989 Miss USA Pageant, appeared in several television shows and movies, and now leads the efforts for many charitable organizations in Dallas. This year, LeeAnne is stepping into the fashion game, launching an Infinity Dress that she claims can be worn a hundred and sixty-four different ways. LeeAnne is determined to change her impulsive behavior with the help of meditation, but when unexpected conflicts arise with D’Andra Simmons and Brandi Redmond, she struggles to stay Zen. With her fiancé Rich reluctant to set a wedding date after a yearlong engagement, the ladies start to question if they will ever walk down the aisle.”

With so much attention on her business ventures and wedding (which took place earlier this year), fans of RHOD may be wondering how old Locken is in 2019, or how tall she is considering her background in pageants and fashion. If you are one of those people, here’s what we were able to find out:

How Old Is LeeAnne Locken?

LeeAnne Locken was born on June 7, 1967, which means she turned 52 years old in 2019. She was born in Pasadena, Texas.

In celebration of her birthday, Locken shared a “#nofilterneeded” photo wearing nothing but a jeweled crown and holding a “HEY QWEEN!” fan strategically in front of her body. In the caption, she wrote “Excited to be 52 today! I’m damn proud of the life I have created and WORKED FOR! Here’s to my BEST YEAR yet…. as a #married woman!” Although some women are shy about sharing their ages, it was refreshing to see Locken proudly announce hers to her over 703,000 Instagram followers.

How Tall Is LeeAnne Locken?

According to LeeAnne Locken’s IMDb profile, she is 5′ 8″ tall.

A recent photo posted by Locken on Instagram makes side-by-side height comparisons between LeeAnne are some of her Real Housewives of Dallas co-stars. In the photo series, Locken stands next to Vicki Gunvalson and Sonja Morgan, who are both said to be 5′ 7″. In the photos, LeeAnne and Vicki appear to be about the same height, but Sonja (who stands in the middle) looks to be a couple of inches shorter than her co-stars. Since their lower legs and feet are not in the photo, however, it is possible that the women were wearing shoes of different heel heights.

Tune in to new episodes of The Real Housewives of Dallas season 4, Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.