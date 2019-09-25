Leopard on ‘The Masked Singer’ Premiere Clues & Guesses

The Masked Singer returns to television with a two-hour season 2 premiere, Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on FOX, with an all-new cast of carefully-disguised celebrities. One of the characters performing on the first night of competition is the majestically-costumed Leopard.

A number of clues were revealed before, during, and after the Leopard’s first performance, and initial guesses regarding the Leopard’s celebrity identity were made by the judges and viewers watching and live-tweeting at home. Here’s what we learned:

‘The Masked Singer’ Leopard Clues

The Leopard is dressed in a royal Baroque costume, and their “Super Sneak Peek” introduction revealed that it was designed to hide the celebrity’s body shape, making it harder to guess who’se behind the mask. The Leopard speaks with a British accent, but that’s not necessarily a clue – the celebrity could be using a fake accent for the character, to throw off viewers.

The Leopard also provided a major clue during the first clue package, saying “I’ve been spotted with the president,” though they did not specify if they were referring to the current president or a former one.

Leopard on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

The clue about the Leopard’s costume being designed to disguise the celebrity’s body shape has many guessing that a man is behind the mask, but fans’ initial guesses on Twitter were all over the place.

Some guessed Michelle Obama, while others said the British accent and reference to “MEOW-ntains” meant the secret celebrity was Julie Andrews.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 2, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.