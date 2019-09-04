Leslie Jones Confirms SNL Exit

Leslie Jones has finally spoken out on her departure from Saturday Night Live; the news was revealed last week but Jones remained silent until now. In a series of tweets, she took time to thank Lorne Michaels, fellow cast members, and fans for their support. Speaking about the show’s executive producer Michaels, the comedian said, “you’ve changed my life in so many ways! Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for always having my back. You not only have my loyalty but you have my heart too! You have shown me skills I never imagined I had. I leave a better performer because of you.”

Her first introduction to the famed NBC series came as a writer. In 2013, the show’s push towards a more diverse cast led Jones to try out for and ultimately get the job. It was a groundbreaking search that featured more than a few famous names before they were stars including Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Byer.

After five years with the series, Jones has acquired a fanbase that extends well past her work on the show. Her most notable performance to date came in the gender-bending reboot of Ghostbusters, but she has also been seen on series such as The Blacklist. Along with film and TV work, she continues to tour with new stand-up material.

Jones ended her tweets with the #iamnotdeadjustgraduating. It was no doubt a nod to the projects she has lined up and the exciting career options that lie ahead for her. She will soon be able to add host to her resume as she is currently signed to host the reboot of Supermarket Sweep for Fremantle. Jones can also be heard in The Angry Birds Movie 2 and will appear in Coming to America 2. Netflix has also announced that the comedian will have her own stand-up special on the network. Jones said at the time of its reveal, “ya’ll finally get to see what I really do.”

Yes it’s true I am leaving Saturday Night Live. I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making SNL my second home these last five years. Lorne Michaels, you’ve changed my life in so many ways! Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for pic.twitter.com/OjRrOx5owj — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 3, 2019

always having my back. You not only have my loyalty but you have my heart too! You have shown me skills I never imagined I had. I leave a better performer because of you. To the incredible cast members: I will miss working, creating and laughing with you. pic.twitter.com/SStsLjip1B — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 3, 2019

I will miss holding it down with Kenan everyday, I will miss Cecily’s impression of me making me laugh at myself often, I will miss Kate’s loving hugs and talks when I needed. And of course Colin, you porcelain-skinned Ken doll. I will miss all my cast mates!! pic.twitter.com/ZYfccj14xn — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 3, 2019

Especially being at the table reads with them!! Everyone needs to know Leslie Jones couldn’t have done any of the things I did without these people.

One last thing – to the fans – you are the BEST!! Thank you for all the love and support through my SNL years pic.twitter.com/S8O1nixxps — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 3, 2019