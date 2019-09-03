Light Balance Kids on ‘America’s Got Talent’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dance troupe Light Balance Kids advanced to the semifinals of America’s Got Talent season 14, and will be performing live on the AGT stage again on Tuesday, September 3.

Before their next act, which they hope will earn them America’s vote and a spot in the finals, here’s what you need to know about Light Balance Kids:

They Were Founded by One of the Members of Light Balance

Light Balance Kids were born out of America’s Got Talent greatness. They were founded by a member of Light Balance, a Ukrainian group that competed both on America’s Got Talent and AGT: Champions. He said that his reason for founding the “kids version” of his famous dance group was “My life was completely changed by America’s Got Talent, so I wanted to give other children the chance to make their dreams come true.”

During a pre-recorded interview, which aired as part of their introductory package before their performance, one of the members said “We all saw Light Balance on America’s Got Talent. For me it was magic and I was like ‘I wanna do that!” Later on, she added “We have a big dream of following in Light Balance’s footsteps. We’re feeling a lot of pressure because we want to do as good or even better than they did.”

They Traveled From Kiev, Ukraine to Compete on ‘AGT’

Light Balance Kids, like Light Balance, are originally from Ukraine. For many of the kids, their flight from Ukraine to Los Angeles to compete on America’s Got Talent was their first time on an airplane (which, they sweetly remarked, was nicer than a house).

Light Balance Kids’ founder explained in a video package before their audition that “Life in Ukraine is still hard. There is a lot of war and a lot of conflict and our children are suffering. Many have lost their homes and have been separated from their families.”

One of the children herself confirmed that, saying in another AGT interview “Our country has been in a war for about 5 years. Some of us had to leave their homes and leave some family members, even, behind.”

The Group Members Range in Age from 11 to 13

The complexity of their performances, paired with the fact that their identities are obscured and distorted by the lights when they dance, make it easy to forget that the group is made up of children. The team consists of young people ages 11 to 13, making them some of the youngest competitors this season.

Their youthfulness does work to their advantage in the playfulness of their performances, and their personalities come through during pre-recorded interviews and post-performance feedback from the judges. If they continue to impress and charm the American viewers watching and voting at home, they stand a good chance at making it to the finale.

They Received Ellie Kemper’s Golden Buzzer During the Judge Cuts

Light Balance Kids performed their judge cuts act when actress Ellie Kemper was the show’s guest judge for the night. Moved by their performance, she said “Okay. You guys, I’m new here. I’m just a guest. I thought this was a definition of a spectacle. It was truly spectacular, it was marvelous. But there are only seven acts that can go forward and I just wish there were some guarantee to get you guys through to the live show. If only there were one surefire way we could get you there.” Then, she said “Oh wait! There is!” and slammed down on her golden buzzer, sending the group to the live quarterfinals.

America was clearly in agreement with Kemper’s decision, as they voted Light Balance Kids and their live quarterfinals act through to the semifinal phase of the competition.

Their Talent, in Addition to Dancing, Involves Lights Programming & Coding

If their talent as dancers and acrobats is not already impressive enough, their act also involved lights, programming, and coding in order to execute. Those factors should also be considered by the viewers at home when deciding which acts to get behind and vote for.

On the Light Balance website, the group is described as “a Hi-Tech neon and LED show with elements of acrobatic and dance choreography.” Based on that description, it seems that the programming and coding skills that go into producing the animated light displays that make Light Balance Kids’ performances so special are actually the group’s main talent.