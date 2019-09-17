Lil Tecca Not Dead: Rapper Is a Victim of Death Hoax

Lil Tecca is not dead despite a viral death hoax saying that the New York-rapper was shot dead in Queens in September 2019. The rumor began to spread online on September 15 with Lil Tecca aka Tyler Sharpe, 17, responding to the hoax by tweeting, “we 🅰️re gon win no matter how much they want us to lose hahaaaa.” That same day, Lil Tecca responded to a fan who tweeted at him, “Why People Saying U Dead” To which the rapper responded, “they want attention.”

Fake News Reports Say That Tecca Was Shot Dead at JFK Airport

He followed that up with a message on September 17 with a tweet saying, “n****s believe anything onna internet.” A video released in relation to the hoax was titled, “LIL TECCA SHOT DEAD AT JFK AIRPORT??” The fake report surrounding the JFK shooting says that Tecca was due to catch a flight to Toronto at 9 a.m. That report comes from June 2018. It says that Tecca was shot dead as he waited at the gate to get on his flight.

There are no reports of a shooting at JFK Airport since August 2016, when panic engulfed the airport after unfounded rumors of shots fired spread.

Another fake report said that Lil Tecca was shot dead in his home neighborhood of Springfield Gardens in the Queens borough of New York City. Despite being born in Queens, Tecca was raised for the most part in Lawrence, Long Island.

One of those fake stories has been spread over 82,000 times.

Tecca Has Teased Retirement Despite Just Releasing His Debut Mixtape in August 2019

The death hoax comes less than a month after Lil Tecca released his first mixtape titled, “We Love You Tecca.” Since then, the rapper has sent out multiple messages teasing a possible retirement from music at the age of 17. On September 5, Lil Tecca tweeted, “could care less bout sum $$ if im not happy.” Lil Tecca then tweeted, “hate this s***.” Which was followed with, “I love y’all but this s*** won’t b continuing as long as y’all thought.” Lil Tecca assured his fans that he would let them know what is future plans were and that, “there’s like 30 other rappers that sound just like me y’all will be good.”

Lil Tecca Has Said His Influences Range From Coldplay to Michael Jackson to Chief Keef

Lil Tecca told XXL Magazine in August 2019 that he took to rapping after dissing one of his friends across Xbox at the age of 11. From there, Lil Tecca began uploading his music to SoundCloud. His first single, “Ran$om,” debuted in June 2019, peaking at number 93 on the Billboard Hot 100. Lil Tecca is due to begin a national tour on October 27 in Seattle.

Lil Tecca cites his influences as artists as varied as Coldplay, Michael Jackson and Chief Keef.

