Loren & Alexei 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Loren Goldstone and Alexei Brovarnik, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are featuring on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk 2, TLC’s popular spinoff series that follows fan-favorite 90 Day stars discussing current episodes of the show. Pillow Talk 2 premieres Sunday, September 15 at 11 p.m. ET.

The reality stars first featured on 90 Day Fiancé season three as well as the first two seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. The couple was also part of the first season of Pillow Talk earlier this year.

Loren and Alexei are still together today and stronger than ever. The couple first met several years ago when Loren was on Birthright, and Alexei was her group’s paramedic. The two quickly fell in love and Alexei proposed after just 10 days together.

Here’s what Loren and Alexei are up to today:

The Couple is Still Together & Stronger Than Ever Six Years Later, Judging By Social Media

Loren and Alexei are still together today, despite a few bumps along the road to their “happily ever after.” Although their relationship looks nearly perfect to outsiders, the reality stars have admitted in the past that it took a lot of hard work to get to where they are today, and that marriage is a “full-time job.”

“We are still learning so much about each other,” the couple said, according to Good Housekeeping. “We worked very hard to be together. We are a team, and while we have our ups and downs like a normal marriage, it’s totally worth it.”

The two often post pictures on social media highlighting their lives together and updating fans on what they’ve been up to. Alexei recently posted a handful of pictures of the two in Israel visiting Alexei’s friends and family, while Loren periodically updates her Instagram with sweet pictures of the couple, complete with cute, gushy captions like “so thankful for this man,” and “I love doing life with you.”

The couple also shares a Facebook account where they update fans on the status of their relationship and post more even adorable pictures.

Loren Advocates For Tourette Syndrome & Encourages Fans to Educate Themselves on the Disorder

On an earlier episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Loren revealed that she was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome, a neurological disorder that involves tics and vocalizations, often accompanied by an involuntary slew of obscenities.

“I tried to hide it as much as I could from the cameras,” she said during a confessional. “People noticed and I think that made it worse — and let me tell you, people are mean. People are very, very mean. They are so quick to judge.”

According to In Touch Weekly, Loren has now come to embrace her Tourettes, and often uses social media as a platform to advocate for those with the neurological disorder. She attended an event for Tourette Association of America earlier this year in an effort to spread awareness of the disorder, and encouraged her fans to visit the organization’s website to educate themselves.

Be sure to catch Loren and Alexei on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, which airs Sundays at 11 p.m. ET on TLC.

