Louie Rankin Dead: ‘Belly Actor’ Dies in Car Crash

Louie Rankin, the Jamaican actor and Grammy-winning dancehall reggae artist best known for playing “Ox” in the 1998 movie “Belly,” has died in a car crash on September 30, 2019, in Canada. Representatives for the music and movie star tweeted from Rankin’s account hours after his death to confirm the news.

“It saddens us to have to announce that The “ORIGINAL DON DADA” “Trail Blazer” the legend – Louie Ox Rankin passed away this morning! May God keep his soul with his father, sister and (niece) in #heaven,” the tweet read.

Rankin was born Leonard Forbes in St. Thomas, Jamaica, and grew up in Rockfort, Warika Hill and East Kingston, according to his record label.

Rankin Was in a Crash With a Transport Truck in Ontario, TMZ Reports

Louie Rankin was killed in a car crash involving a transport truck in Ontario, Canada, according to TMZ. Few details of the crash that left Rankin dead have been released. His social media pages show that he had been living in Toronto before his death.

Rankin has lived in Toronto for several years and had become a huge Toronto Raptors fan, often posting about the team on social media, especially this past season, as the Raptors won the NBA title. Fans paid tribute to Rankin after his death on the team’s Reddit board, sharing his “epic rant” he posted before the NBA Finals.

Police in Ontario did not immediately respond to a request from Heavy for details on the fatal crash that tragically claimed the Jamaican star’s life.

He Starred in ‘Belly’ as the Jamaican Gangster ‘Ox’ Alongside Nas & DMX

Rankin is best known for playing the role of Jamaican gangster Lennox, “Ox,” in the 1998 movie “Belly,” which also starred rappers Nas and DMX. Rankin developed a close friendship with Nas and reunited with him for a cameo in the DJ Khaled music video for his song “Nas Album Done,” according to TMZ.

Rankin also appeared in 2002’s “Shotta” as Teddy Bruckshut, and in “We Run the Streets” in 2014 as Choppa. According to his Instagram page, Rankin was on set in Toronto filming a new movie a day before his death.

Rankin Called Himself ‘Original Don Dada in His Music Career & He Recently Finished a New Album

In his music career, Rankin often referred to himself as “Original Don Dada.” Rankin released several albums, with his most popular single being 1992’s “Typewriter.” The song featured fellow artist Red Hot Lover Tone and won a Grammy Award.

Rankin posted on social media that he had recently completed a new album, writing, #AlbumDone” and “#ReturnOfTheDonDaDa.” He posted on Instagram two days before his death, “That album bout to drop!!! Can you smell what the Ox is cooking?!”

READ NEXT: Woman Unleashes Vile Racist Rant on Video in CVS in Los Angeles