Luke Islam’s Parents & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

It comes as no surprise that Luke Islam is powering his way through Season 14 of Americas Got Talent. With his incredible vocals and enigmatic stage presence, the 12-year-old singer has been an early pick to be a front-runner on NBC’s reality talent competition since he first auditioned.

Coming all the from New York City to Los Angeles to compete, Luke is joined backstage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood with his supportive parents, Mithun and Rebecca Islam, along with older sister, Victoria. They cheered him when judge Julianna Hough first granted Luke with the Golden Buzzer treatment, and haven’t left his side.

Here’s what you need to know about Luke Islam’s parents and family…

1. His Father Is Originally From Bangladesh

Luke father, Mithun Islam, is a native of Bangladesh, which is a country located in east Asia, and shares its borders with India and Myanmar. Mithun moved to America as a child and grew up in Queens, New York. Now, ehe Islam family now lives in Garden City South.

In addition to helping run his son’s social media accounts, where he takes special care to keep much of their family life private, Mithun is the co-founder and principle of Outsource Consultants, a Manhattan-based expediter firm.

2. Luke’s Mother Works as a Healthcare Professional

Rebecca Islam, Luke’s mother, is a psychiatric healthcare professional based in the Bronx, and is the reason her son first fell in love with theatre. Rebecca said, “When Luke was 6 years old, I took him to his first Broadway show and something sparked.”

Luke vividly remembers seeing his first show on the Great White Way, which was Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark. “It made me say, ‘I want to be up there. I want to do that.’ I love the audience, I love the crowd. I love the stage, the props, [and] the costumes.”

3. Big Sister Victoria Goes to the Same School as Luke

Luke and his big sister Victoria are only two years apart, and they both attend the same public school in Franklin, H. Frank Carey High School, which goes from 7th to 12th grade. And like his brother, she is also huge fan of judge Julianne Hough. Luke mentioned on AGT that he and his sister have been following Julianne and her brother Derek’s dance careers for years.

For Victoria’s birthday, Luke posted a loving tribute his bis sister. He captioned the photo, “happy 14th birthday to my sister @victoria.islam i love you so much. you are such a sweet person and always support me with everything. since day one you have made my life so much better with so many memories & i can’t thank u enough for that. have an amazing day because you deserve it.”

4. The Islam Family Toured Italy in Between ‘AGT’ Auditions

While competing on America’s Got Talent is definitely a huge part of the Islam family’s summer, traveling to and from Hollywood has inspired them to to travel out of the country, as well. In between the first-round auditions, quarter-finals, and semi-finals, the Islams have toured Italy, including Malta, a southern European island between Sicily and the coast of North Africa, and took pictures in front of the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Luke said he was working on what songs he would next on AGT while traveling the coast of Italy, which means there could be some “amore” in his next performance.

5. Luke’s Vocal Coach Brooke Procida Is Basically Family

While they may not be blood related, Luke’s voice teacher Brooke Procida has been with Luke since the very beginning, and has travelled with him to Las Angeles to see her young protege soar on national TV. While Luke’s immediate family all have private and locked profiles on social media, Procida, who’s a vocal coach at Studio PCI, proudly posts the accolades of all her students on Instagram, and has thoroughly enjoyed getting to know all the other contestants on AGT.

Procida has posted fun photos with Luke and Hough’s husband, Brooks Laich, Season 14 comedian Greg Morton, and members of the Ndlovu Youth Choir. Aside from Luke’s immediate family, she is Luke’s No. 1 fan.

