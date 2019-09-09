What Happens to Luke Stone on ‘Bachelor In Paradise’?

Luke Stone is back and looking for love. The Bachelor alum has joined the cast of Bachelor In Paradise, but he has a new batch of problems to contend with as the season comes to an end. So what happens to Luke on Bachelor In Paradise? Does he find the woman of his dreams or does he get sent home?

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens to Luke Stone on season 6 of Bachelor In Paradise.

According to Reality Steve, Luke doesn’t make it very far. He’s forced to go home during the September 9 episode, when he tries to give his rose away and none of the female contestants accept it. The stalemate to refuse Luke’s rose may indirectly lead to another contestant, Haley Ferguson, being sent home as well. “Luke has a rose and no one wants it so he has to leave,” Reality Steve reports. “Either Haley left before this rose ceremony, or refused to take Luke’s rose because she was sick of him talking about his tequila business. That became a thing.”

Luke previously appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. He became a fan favorite early on, but he soon took a backseat to Luke Parker, who was pegged as the “villain” of the season. He eventually grew frustrated with the attention that the other Luke was getting, and and decided to walk off the show.

Luke Stone Gets Sent Home After He Nobody Accepts His Rose During the Ceremony

“A lot of people seem to think that it stems from the whole Luke P. situation, which it does — that was a catalyst,” he told Good Morning America. “I think for me, that night was long, it was hard and I tried my best to sort of communicate with Hannah and figure out where her head was at. To me, being there, I felt like she didn’t trust me. It’s just been hard for me to defend my character time and time again. I would just urge you to keep your eyes open for … I think you know who I’m talking about. Just be wary.”

Luke also talked about his methodology, and how he doesn’t want to get involved in the drama between fellow Bachelor alums. “I understand the show inherently is a competitive one. But I’m going to maintain focus on what’s important,” he told Glamour. “There’s going to be a lot of noise and distractions from what’s going on, but I’m going to keep my eye on what’s most important. He has not yet stated whether he plans to appear on future Bachelor seasons.