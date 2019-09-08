Is Maria Catfishing Caesar on 90 Day Fiancé? Is Their Relationship a Scam?

Maria and Caesar, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have been the center of some controversial speculation about their relationship since the two first appeared on the show earlier this season.

Maria and Caesar first met via a website called Anastasia Date that “sets up Americans with beautiful women from Ukraine for a small price,” according to Caesar. However, Caesar’s loved ones, co-workers and fans of the show have all been wondering if Caesar is being catfished and if their relationship is actually a scam, or if the Ukrainian beauty is actually serious about marrying the nail technician.

Here’s what we know about their relationship:

Caesar Has Spent More Than $40 Thousand on Maria Over The Last Five Years

Caesar is hoping to meet Maria, whom he considers his “soulmate,” in person, but he has had some push-back from coworkers and loved ones who think that she’s been scamming him from the very beginning, considering he has sent her over $40,000 since the two first got together. He admitted during the season 3 premiere that he sends her approximately $800 per month currently, including most of his tips from the nail salon, forcing him to live a penny-pinching lifestyle in a bare apartment.

After several failed attempts to meet in person (and thousands of dollars lost on canceled airline tickets), Caesar’s clients are also worried she might be catfishing him. Earlier this season, one of Caesar’s nail clients noticed that Maria never uses Caesar’s name in the videos he sends her, which had her questioning whether Maria is sending those same videos to multiple men, according to Pop Culture.

Caesar recently borrowed $2,000 from his boss and sent it to Maria to book a plane ticket to meet in Mexico, but she still hadn’t booked her flight, and he said that she was “breaking [his] heart.”

“Maria still hasn’t booked her ticket yet,” Caesar tells the cameras in the clip above. “Even though I sent her two thousand dollars, Maria wants more money. I haven’t even paid my rent yet. She’s breaking my heart right now.”

There Has Been Speculation That Both Reality Stars Are Scamming Viewers & Their Relationship is Fake

There has been wild speculation about Caesar and Maria’s relationship since the two first appeared on the show, fueled by the nail technician’s issues with meeting his Ukrainian love in person. Soap Dirt reports that the couple (as well as TLC) might actually be deliberately duping viewers and pretending to have so many issues to get better ratings on the show.

Soap Dirt also reports that Caesar is actually listed as an “Actor and Model” on a talent website called “Explore Talent,” which is a social networking site for working professionals in the industry that connects users with auditions and gigs. Because the publication dug up his acting resume, there has been some speculation that his stint on 90 Day Fiancé might just be his next acting gig to land him some airtime on television and further his career.

In addition to the catfish rumors, there has also been speculation online that the couple broke up immediately after filming on the TLC series began, and that the storyline was “made up by producers” and partly scripted to keep viewers interested, according to a Reddit post discovered by Starcasm. The Reddit user claims the two actually have a very mild relationship with very little drama, and that Caesar was exaggerating about how much money he has sent Maria over the years. He also says Caesar was just looking to “build up a film roll” for his acting career.

None of the claims above have been verified, and neither Maria nor Caesar have publicly spoken out about the rumors, although Caesar swears that Maria is definitely not a catfish and that the two are actually in love, according to E! Online.

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Caesar and Maria on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

