Mark & Aubrey O’Day ‘Ex on the Beach’: Top Spoilers

In June, news surfaced that Aubrey O’Day (of Danity Kane) and Big Brother’s Mark Jansen would be starring on MTV’s “Ex On The Beach” for its third season.

Fans of the singer may be aware that she dated DJ Pauly D on Famously Single for a year and a half. Then, after appearing on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, the two called it quits.

On the season 3 premiere of Ex On the Beach, O’Day revealed that she hadn’t had sex with anyone since her split from Pauly. Too Fab quotes her as saying, “I was just at a time in my life where I took a year and two months off of everything after my toxic relationship with Pauly, and really took the time to heal and go to therapy and learn how to date with boundaries and all of the above.”

On the show, she also speaks about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump’s son, and calls him an “ex” for the first time. People writes, “[O’Day] also calls [Trump Jr.] her ‘soulmate’ and makes a plea for him to appear on the show, even dissing his current girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, 50.”

“I’m sending the message out to you, Don,” she says. “Drop Kimberly, she’s crazy-looking. The White House f—ing little fiasco is about to be over, so why don’t you come join me in the Ex on the Beach house?”

Tonight’s episode of “Ex On the Beach” teases “Mark and Aubrey must contend with an unexpected Ex.” Who could that ex be? What are the chances it’s Pauly D? We’ll have to wait to find out.

And what about Mark? Jansen was dating fellow Big Brother competitor Elena Davies for a while. The two met on Big Brother, and fell in love. Eventually, they called it quits. Elena announced it on an Instagram post. Mark later spoke about their relationship on his podcast, saying, “I was in love with Elena… I wanted to start a family, start a life with her.”

On Ex on the Beach, Elena shows up as an ex while Mark is there as a single man looking for love. Fans, according to MEAWW, have since speculated that they faked their breakup to get on the reality TV show. As MEAWW points out, one fan commented, “They really faked a whole breakup just to be on a TV show”. Another wrote, “I mean, they both posted like 20 minute long videos to explain their breakup… conveniently exactly when EOTB was casting (and after seeing Morgan and Jozea get cast). Anyone who thought this was legit has some way serious rose-colored glasses on, lol.”

What else is going down on the show tonight? Cameron will stand trial for alleged crimes against his exes, while a mysterious ex is sent home.