Married at First Sight Season 9 Episode 13 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight season 9 episode 13, titled “She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not,” airs tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on Lifetime. Episode 13 is the first part of the Decision Day finale, with part 2 airing next Wednesday, September 11 at the same time.

The episode 13 promo reads, “With less than a week until decision day, the couples weigh the pros and cons of staying married or getting a divorce. But when things are finally starting to look up for all four couples, a trust shattering secret is revealed.”

Read on for spoilers on tonight’s MAFS episode:

Iris’ Virginity is Still an Issue With Keith & Elizabeth is ‘Questioning Everything’ About Her Relationship

Iris and Keith have been struggling with intimacy issues since the two first got together, and her virginity is still an issue before Decision Day. In the promo above, Iris asks Keith if he still considers her virginity a “concern” of his in their relationship and he answers “it’s definitely still an obstacle.”

Iris virginity has been a major obstacle in their relationship since the two first met at the alter, and although Keith has been trying to be patient and understanding with Iris, she hasn’t been very good about opening up to her husband or trying to work on her own reservations about sex and intimacy, so the two still have quite a bit to overcome before Decision Day. Keith definitely seems to be running out of patience waiting for his wife to open up to him, so it will be interesting to see how things turn out for the fan-favorite couple in the end.

It looks like Elizabeth and Jamie are still having some issues as well, which isn’t terribly surprising considering how rocky their relationship has been all season. In the promo above, Elizabeth says that she is “questioning everything right now,” so it’s unclear if the couple will decide to work through their issues and stay together on Decision Day or if they will go their separate ways.

Matt Was Spotted Out With Another Woman

The episode description for tonight promises a “trust shattering” secret to be revealed, and although Lifetime hasn’t given away much in terms of spoilers for what the secret is, the promo hints that it might involve Matt and Amber.

“The other night I saw Matt with another girl, and it didn’t look good,” Amber’s friend reveals in the clip above. Amber breaks down sobbing at the news and says “I don’t want to do this,” as she buries her face in her hands.

Matt being spotted out with another woman isn’t terribly surprising, considering he has left Amber sitting at home several times while he goes out partying with his friends all night (without his wedding ring). However, it appears the woman he was with might be more than just his friend, according to Amber’s friend in the clip, who also believes Amber deserves better than Matt.

Was Matt dancing provactively with this mystery woman (like Pedro on 90 Day Fiance) or was he just being a little too friendly? Did Amber’s friend see them kissing, or did he maybe misinterpret what Matt was doing? Fans will just have to wait and find out by tuning in tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET to catch the newest episode of Married at First Sight on Lifetime.

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Season 9 Couples Still Together Predictions

