Married at First Sight Season 9 Reunion Spoilers & Preview

Married at First Sight, Lifetime’s hit experimental reality series, returns tonight for the season 9 Reunion Special. Promos for tonight’s episode promise even more drama, tears and shocking reveals than last week’s Decision Day episode, so fans are in for a wild ride.

The episode synopsis for the Reunion Special reads, “Two months after decision day, the eight singles who got Married at First Sight reunite to talk about life away from the cameras and experts, and to answer the burning question everyone is dying to know – are they still married?”

Read on for spoilers on tonight’s Married at First Sight episode (WARNING: Some light MAFS spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you!):

Deonna & Greg Might Have a Baby on Board!

In the reunion promo above, Deonna teases that hers and Greg’s family is “expanding,” after MAFS host Kevin Frasier asks if they are planning to have children anytime soon.

“Are babies in your future?” Frasier asks the happy couple while Greg looks lovingly at his wife with a little smile on his face. Deonna glances nervously at Greg and replies “So, we do have some news. Our family is expanding.”

Both Deonna and Greg look very happy, and Frasier looks shocked at the reveal, so it looks like Deonna and Greg might have a baby on the way! However, fans won’t know until the reunion episode tonight, and Lifetime might just be teasing viewers before the special to keep fans interested. They might just be adopting a dog, but we are crossing our fingers for some baby news during tonight’s episode.

Elizabeth Gets Emotional During Tonight’s Special & Matt is Asked Some Difficult Questions About Cheating

Another preview for the reunion special tonight promises some sass from Elizabeth (which shouldn’t surprise viewers at all) when Frasier pressures her to answer some of his more difficult questions.

“Stop pushing me to answer your questions, I just have nothing to say,” Elizabeth tells the host, who replies “In no way am I disrespecting you.” Elizabeth cuts him off and says “stop” again, so viewers can expect some tension between Elizabeth and Frasier during tonight’s episode.

It doesn’t look good that Elizabeth is so hesitant about answering questions about her relationship with Jamie, and the promo teases some “shocking reveals,” so Elizabeth and Jamie might have split up since Decision Day.

Matt and Amber, who opted out of the marriage during last week’s episode, are also in the hot seat, and Frasier doesn’t hold back from asking Matt some difficult questions about his alleged infidelity. Viewers will recall that Matt would leave Amber alone all night while he went out to the bar (without his wedding ring) and tried to pick up women. The host confronts him about these late night excursions during tonight’s episode, asking him “While you were married, did you ever have sex with another woman?” so it looks like Matt has some uncomfortable questions.

Iris Tells Keith She Was Willing Lose Her Virginity to Him

Probably one of the most anticipated reunions of the night, Keith and Iris have an intense heart-to-heart about Iris’ virginity and how she was willing to lose it to Keith, if he had just been a little bit more patient with her.

“I may not know what it means to have sex but that’s why I wanted to have that experience with you,” Iris tells Keith in the reunion promo. Keith looks visibly shocked and replies with a surprised “what?” so it looks like there will be a lot to unpack during the Iris/Keith reunion.

Keith and Iris’ split was the most shocking of all four couples during last week’s Decision Day episode, and fans have been crossing their fingers that the two will get back together and work through Keith’s issues with Iris’ sexual inexperience. Will it happen on tonight’s reunion special? Fans will just have to tune in tonight to see how everything plays out between the two.

The Married at First Sight season 9 reunion special airs tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. In the meantime, click the link below for a short recap of the Decision Day choices.

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Season 9 Decision Day Recap & Spoilers

