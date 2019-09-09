‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Premiere Date & Sneak Preview Time

The Masked Singer has become a huge hit and season 2 is upon us. For those unfamiliar with the show, celebrities dress in elaborate costumes and sing for votes. Each week, the celebrity with the least amount of votes is eliminated. In the meantime, clues are given and a panel of judges give their guesses as to who could be behind each mask. Last season, there were 12 contestants and they included Donny Osmond, T-Pain, Rumer Willis, Tori Spelling and Ricki Lake. This season, there are 16 performers.

The premiere date is set for September 25, 2019, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the Fox network. A sneak preview will air on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT as well. Read on for a rundown on what we know about the preview, along with some spoilers on what to expect from the cast this season.

“THE MASKED SINGER” SEASON 2 JUDGES: The judges from last season have all returned, along with host Nick Cannon, and they are Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger.

“THE MASKED SINGER” SEASON 2 SUPER SNEAK PEEK: T-Pain was the season 1 winner and he will appear on the preview special. According to Fox, in the “Super Sneak Peek” viewers will be introduced to the new season 2 characters. Viewers will also have a preview of some of the first clues for the new singers. The official Fox synopsis of the sneak preview states, “Series host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke reflect on the fierce and swift impact the show has had on pop culture since making its debut, and Season One winner and global music sensation T-Pain returns to THE MASKED SINGER stage for a special appearance. The special preview will also be simulcast on the official @MaskedSingerFOX Twitter account, where fans can watch and tweet along with T-Pain and THE MASKED SINGER cast.”

“THE MASKED SINGER” SEASON 2 COSTUMES & CHARACTERS: The celebrities who are participating dress up in costumes and are known throughout the season by their costume. So, if someone is dressed as a Blowfish, they are called “Blowfish”. So far, these are the costumes known for the new season:

Egg

Flamingo

Leopard

Skeleton

Ice Cream

Eagle

Butterfly

Fox

Panda

Rose

Rottweiler

Spider

Thingamajig

Tree

Fox has described this season’s celebrities as this: “Collectively, all of the Season Two undercover celebrities have amassed 69 Emmy Award nominations, 42 Grammy Award nominations, 22 Broadway shows, three New York Times Best Sellers and two have been named TIME magazine’s Most Influential People.” Nicole Scherzinger said on an episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan that the show is so secretive, even the entourages and assistants to the participating celebrities are in disguises. Sometimes Scherzinger can’t even leave her dressing room if someone is in the hallway.

“THE MASKED SINGER” SEASON 3: According to TV Guide, Fox is already on board with The Masked Singer for a season 3, airing after the Super Bowl in 2020. So, for those already wondering whether or not the show was renewed or canceled in the future, there’s your answer.