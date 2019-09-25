‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Premiere Date, Time and Channel

The instant-hit show The Masked Singer is back with all-new episodes of disguised celebrities singing for the win. Season 2 of The Masked Singer premieres tonight and we have all the details on what time the show airs, its schedule, what channel to watch, cast info and more. Read on below for the rundown.

“THE MASKED SINGER” SEASON 2 PREMIERE DATE: The new season of the show premieres on Wednesday night, September 25, 2019. Season 3 for the show has already been given the green light, according to People, so there’s more to come after season 2 wraps. It will premiere on immediately after Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

“THE MASKED SINGER” SEASON 2 PREMIERE TIME & SCHEDULE: The show will premiere in a two-hour time slot, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT, with episodes 1 and 2 all rolled into one. Then, next week, the show will resume its one-hour time slot schedule, airing from 8 – 9:01 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8:01 p.m. CT.

“THE MASKED SINGER” SEASON 2 LIVE STREAM: If you are looking for ways to watch the show online, whether you do or do not have cable, we have simple instructions and options for you here.

“THE MASKED SINGER” VOTING: For those wondering how to vote for The Masked Singer, voting is for an in-studio audience and the episodes are pre-taped. So, voting is unavailable to at-home viewers.

HOW DOES “THE MASKED SINGER” WORK: If you are unfamiliar with the show, here is a rundown of how it works. Celebrity contestants take on specific, individual characters and dress in the same elaborate costume every week that they are on the show. Each contestant sings for votes from the audience and offers clues for guessing what their real identity is … The judges offer their own guesses and ask the disguised celebrities questions. Each week, a contestant with the lowest amount of votes is eliminated and unmasked on stage. Then, on the last episode, a winner is chosen. Last season, T-Pain won.

“THE MASKED SINGER” SEASON 2 CONTESTANTS: Last season there were 12 contestants and this season, there are a total of 16. The characters for this season are:

Thingamajig

Flamingo

Tree

Skeleton

Rottweiler

Penguin

Ladybug

Black Widow

Butterfly

Egg

Ice Cream

Panda

Leopard

Fox

Eagle

Flower

“THE MASKED SINGER” HOST 2019: Nick Cannon returns to the show as the host, once again. He recently announced on The Wendy Williams Show that he will also be coming out with his own daytime talk show in 2020. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cannon talked about his thoughts on why The Masked Singer has been such a hit. Cannon said, “Internationally, I think people were taking huge chances on shows like this. But in America, we got stuck with the pretty mundane, run-of-the-mill singing competition shows. The fact that this one had some spectacular and zany component, it was actually able to really break through.” He also said, “It’s the spectacular costumes. It’s the fun and being able to be a little risque and cheeky with the format without taking itself too seriously.”

“THE MASKED SINGER” JUDGES 2019: All four of the judges have returned to the show – Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong. In an interview with Parade, Jeong weighed in on what he likes about the show and why it draws in viewers. He said, “It’s the format. The Masked Singer is four gameshows rolled into one. It’s part American Idol, part The Voice, part Dancing With the Stars, and a little big vintage What’s My Line. The format is the star.” Fortunately, unlike The Voice and DWTS, The Masked Singer doesn’t have to compete against another big reality competition show in the same time slot.

READ NEXT: How to Watch “The Masked Singer” Online