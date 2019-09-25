‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Spoilers on Costumes, Characters & Clues

Season 2 of The Masked Singer premieres tonight on September 25, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. On September 15, 2019, Fox aired a sneak peek of the new season, revealing most of the characters and costumes that will be featured on the show. Marina Toybina, The Masked Singer costume designer, recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about this season’s costumes.

She said, “There’s a lot more variety this year. It’s visually inspiring. We want them to be more playful on stage, like a little party. These are enriched in detail. They’re walkable art.”

Read on below for spoilers on what we know about the cast, characters, and costumes so far, along with already released clues and guesses.

“The Masked Singer” Season 2 Costumes & Characters

For season 1, there were 12 contestants in the mix. This season, there are 16. On the sneak preview, most of the characters and costumes were revealed, but not all of them. Since then, the missing contestant was revealed to be Ladybug. Here is a list of the characters set to appear this season:

Egg

Flamingo

Leopard

Skeleton

Fox

Thingamajig

Ice Cream

Eagle

Butterfly

Ladybug

Panda

Rose

Rottweiler

Black Widow Spider

Christmas Tree

Penguin

On the premiere episode, according to photos on the Fox Flash press site, the contestants set to appear are Thingamajig, Flamingo, Butterfly, Egg, Flower, Leopard, Penguin, and Skeleton.

“The Masked Singer” Season 2 Clues & Guesses

When it comes to the clues this season, showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra told Good Housekeeping that the hints will be a little tougher this time around. Ibarra said, “It’s a tricky balance. We try to give a good six to eight clues about somebody in some shape or form every episode.”

Now let’s get into the clues given so far about each of the contestants on the sneak peek, along with some guesses.

Egg – For the Egg, this contestant said on the sneak peek that they “belong” on the stage. They also said, “As my mom always told me, life has an expiration date, so always work hard for the first and last vowels of the alphabet.” According to Good Housekeeping, Egg said he is “pro team.” USA Today reported that the Egg costume was actually the idea of the celebrity wearing the outfit.

Flamingo – The Flamingo appears to be one of the contestants to watch this season, as she was shown in a preview clip of the new season, killing it with a performance of “Lady Marmalade”. During the sneak peek, Flamingo said her costume is “perfect” for her, as she sees herself as a “fiery and fierce bird”.

Leopard – Leopard said on the sneak peek that she is ready to move “meow-tains” on the show. The leopard also said she has been “spotted with the President” and that the design of her costume is to conceal her “natural” shape, as reported by Good Housekeeping.

Skeleton – The Skeleton said on the show’s sneak preview that he will sing his heart out on stage this season. He also said, “I’ve got a bone to pick with any contestant who thinks they’re going to win this competition.” One clue about the Skeleton was a tombstone with the numbers “4261”.

Fox – When the Fox was on the sneak peek, he said that this “superhero” is ready to devour the competition. TV Line reported that the Fox was hanging out by signs that were pointing to Studio 46. According to Billboard, the Fox described himself as “clever, strategic, and they’ll eat almost anything”.

Thingamajig – This guy is definitely one to watch this season, as he brought judge Nicole Scherzinger to tears with one of his performances in a previously released clip from the show. During the sneak preview, he said he will tower over the rest of the singers with his “puzzling persona”. He also said not to call him “Chewbacca” though they do “celebrate together”. Thingamajig reportedly stands 7 feet tall in height.

Rottweiler – This dog has gone with a hip-hop vibe for its costume. Billboard reported that during the sneak peek episode, Rottweiler said, “I’m a total perfectionist, and I’m going to work my tail off to earn your puppy love.”

Ice Cream – Ice Cream has the heaviest mask of all the cast members this season and one of the clues this character gave were that they live for “half of February”. February 14 was also highlighted on a calendar, according to TV Line. Also, according to Good Housekeeping, a major clue that Ice Cream gave was, “One reason to retire as a professional football player in your prime? To pursue your music career on #TheMaskedSinger … if you’re lucky.” So, it definitely sounds like Ice Cream is a retired NFL player.

Eagle – When it comes to Eagle, he had a hand in creating his rocker costume. He also said that the other contestants on the show will be “saluting” him at the end. In addition, he said that wearing a mask allows him to live out his wildest dreams. According to TV Line, the Eagle stated on the sneak preview, “If you know an eagle’s body temperature, you may be hot on my tail.” And, TV Line reported 106 degrees is the temperature. What could that mean?

Butterfly – Butterfly said she “bumps into everything” and prays she doesn’t “fall over” on stage. Billboard reported that Butterfly also said on the sneak preview, “I’m flying high and ready to shake up the competition! I’m going to give my components butterflies in their stomachs. Are you ready to feel the butterfly effect?”

Ladybug – Ladybug was not revealed on the sneak peek episode, but a preview clip with the Ladybug in it showed Ken Jeong guessing she was Lindsay Lohan. The Ladybug appeared offended and insisted she wasn’t Lohan.

Panda – When it comes to Panda, they are “positive” they have the energy to go all the way to “sweet” victory, as they said on the sneak preview episode. TV Line reported that the Panda talked about the way they “prepare bamboo”.

Flower – The flower, which looks like a rose, said on the sneak peek that she “blossoms” in any field she’s in. “314” is an important number somehow. Billboard reported that Flower said she is here to “branch out”.

Black Widow Spider – On the sneak-peek episode, this spider said she is ready to “crawl” her way to the top of this competition. TV Line has reported that one of the clues for the spider was a “tarot card”.

Tree – The Tree is decorated like a Christmas tree. She called her performances “delicious” and she said that her costume is inspired by the 1950’s. It sounds like she could be an older contestant. Good Housekeeping revealed that the Tree has a big family, who often comes to set and all wears masks to disguise themselves. Billboard reported that during the sneak peek of the show, Tree also said, “I’m ready to light up on stage and leave the other singers in my shade.”

Penguin – Good Housekeeping revealed that the Penguin changes their hairstyle often. TV Line’s reported clue about the Penguin was this statement from the contestant, “Every time you think you’re getting warmer … you’re getting colder.”

