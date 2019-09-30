Michael James Ryan aka Busbee Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael James Ryan aka Busbee, the famed country singer-songwriter, has died at the age of 43. busbee had written songs for artists including Pink, Gwen Stefani, Keith Burban, Katy Perry and Kelly Clarkson.

Variety reports that busbee had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, a brain cancer, during the summer of 2019. The entertainment trade magazine adds that busbee’s wife had recently given birth to his third child, a baby girl. In total, the singer had three daughters.

1. Singer Carly Pearce Said She Sang Through Tears on the Night Busbee’s Death Was Announced

Busbee’s death was confirmed in a Twitter post from one of his collaborators, Maren Morris. Morris tweeted on the night of September 29, “This just doesn’t seem fair. I will always love you and the songs and albums I was lucky to make with you, Busbee. Rest well, my sweet friend. 💔.”

This just doesn’t seem fair. I will always love you and the songs and albums I was lucky to make with you, Busbee. Rest well, my sweet friend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/9DKsU5G77a — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 30, 2019

While singer Carly Pearce wrote on Instagram that she performed on the night that busbee’s death was announced “through broken tears.” Pearce wrote in part, “My heart is broken, but the legacy of your talents and your heart will live on in all of the artists and people you touched. I love you, Busbee. ♥️”

2. Busbee’s Career in Music Began When He Studied Jazz in College

In 2016, busbee was the subject of an extensive feature in Rolling Stone magazine. The magazine chose as a word to describe his style as “elasticity.” Busbee told the magazine that he grew up in the Bay Area, specifically the Walnut Creek community and attended William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey, although he didn’t graduate. Busbee described his musical influences as being split between his father’s country music classic taste, including Willie Nelson and Hank Williams. His sister’s heavy metal tastes and his own interests in jazz. Busbee said he studied jazz at university saying, “I was totally on the jazz trajectory. That was my paradigm for all things music.”

3. Busbee First Paying Music Gig Was Associating Producing Albums by Queens of the Stone Age & Third Eye Blind

Busbee said in a 2011 interview with Hit Quarters that he moved to Los Angeles to get involved in the music business in 2000. Initially, busbee worked with Third Eye Blind and Queens of the Stone Age alongside producer Eric Valentine. Busbee said, “At that time I didn’t really know I was a songwriter, I just wanted to make a living in the music industry. After a year with that producer and a brief stint with another producer I started freelancing and was producing full-time and writing on the side, but my production was what was bringing in the income.”

4. Busbee Regarded His Breakthrough Song as ‘Summer Nights’ by Rascal Flatts

Busbee went on to say that he didn’t become a full-time songwriter until 2006 when he began traveling to Nashville work with country music stars. He referred to his 2009 song, “Summer Nights” by Rascal Flatts as his breakthrough song. Busbee said that his dream artist to work with would be Beyonce. When asked what advice he would give to aspiring songwriters, busbee said, “Make the great sounding, believable recordings of the best of your best songs. And then play those for anyone who will listen.”

5. Busbee Said He & His Wife Deliberately Didn’t Move to Nashville, Despite His Work in Country Music

Busbee told the Los Angeles Times in a February 2017 interview that despite his connection to country music, he and his family had not moved full time to Nashville. He said of living in Los Angeles, “We love our life here.” In his Rolling Stone feature, busbee said of his family, “I’m from California and used to play jazz trombone. I woke up a certain amount of tears later, and I have an amazing wife and two beautiful girls, and I get to write songs for a living? I’m like, whose life did I hijack?”

