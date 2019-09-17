Is BIP Star Mike Johnson Dating Demi Lovato?

In July, Wells Adams became engaged to someone outside the Bachelor franchise, Sarah Hyland. Now, it looks like another romance may be budding outside Bachelor Nation.

Sources say that Bachelorette star Mike Johnson and pop superstar Demi Lovato are “getting to know each other.” An Insider told E! News on Saturday, “They did go on a date and it’s been going well. They seem to have a lot in common and are just enjoying getting to know each other.”

For a while there, fans thought that Johnson was going to be named the next star of The Bachelor. It has since been confirmed by Reality Steve, however, that Peter Weber is going to be the next Bachelor.

How did the two meet? Although it hasn’t been confirmed just how the two got in touch to begin with, t seems that social media was responsible for the introduction. During Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelor, Demi would post on her Instagram stories things like, “Mike I accept your rose.”

Demi Lovato Gets Real on Social Media

Last week, Demi Lovato posted the following photo of her in a bikini to Instagram.

If you browse through the comments section, you will notice that Johnson commented on the pic, “Look at me like that again 😏 love yaself.”

Earlier this year, as E! notes, Johnson was asked how he felt when Lovato shouted him out during his time on the reality TV series. He said, “It made me feel sexy,” he said. “It made me feel good. It’s pretty awesome; it’s pretty cool, I’m not gonna deny it.”

Johnson continued, “She is still a human being, just like I am, and if we were to meet up I’m not gonna be giddy at all. I’m [going to be like] ‘What’s up, sexy? You got a nice little booty on you. Let’s talk.'”

Demi earned praise from millions of fans for posting the above unedited bikini photo to Twitter. Hailey Bieber commented on the pic, “YES 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 U LOOK INCREDIBLE. ❤️” Debby Ryan, meanwhile, wrote, ” love you. thank you thank you thank you for this — you’re also unequivocally the hottest so.”

Hannah Brown Teases That She Set up Demi and Mike

According to US Magazine, Hannah Brown has been “coy” about whether or not she set up Mike Johnson with Demi Lovato. Asked at the DWTS Season 28 premiere if she is responsible for setting the two up, she responded, “What?! Well, uh …” she responded with a laugh. “Mike and I still have a great relationship, and Demi has been so supportive of me. So, I mean, they’re both great humans, and if they’re into each other, then that’s great.”

Demi’s last public relationship was with Wilmer Valderrama. The two were together for six years before splitting in 2016. She is quoted by Pop Crush as saying about their first meeting, “When I turned 18 we started dating. I think it was love at first sight, we connected on a level that I’ve never connected with anybody before, he was just my rock, my everything.”

Check back in for updates on Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson’s budding romance.

