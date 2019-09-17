Is BIP Star Mike Johnson Dating Demi Lovato?

In July, Wells Adams became engaged to someone outside the Bachelor franchise, Sarah Hyland. Now, it looks like another romance may be budding outside Bachelor Nation.

Sources say that Bachelorette star Mike Johnson and pop superstar Demi Lovato are “getting to know each other.” An Insider told E! News on Saturday, “They did go on a date and it’s been going well. They seem to have a lot in common and are just enjoying getting to know each other.”

For a while there, fans thought that Johnson was going to be named the next star of The Bachelor. It has since been confirmed by Reality Steve, however, that Peter Weber is going to be the next Bachelor

How did the two meet? Although it hasn’t been confirmed just how the two got in touch to begin with, t seems that social media was responsible for the introduction. During Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelor, Demi would post on her Instagram stories things like, “Mike I accept your rose.”

Demi Lovato Gets Real on Social Media

Last week, Demi Lovato posted the following photo of her in a bikini to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻‍♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

If you browse through the comments section, you will notice that Johnson commented on the pic, “Look at me like that again 😏 love yaself.”

Earlier this year, as E! notes, Johnson was asked how he felt when Lovato shouted him out during his time on the reality TV series. He said, “It made me feel sexy,” he said. “It made me feel good. It’s pretty awesome; it’s pretty cool, I’m not gonna deny it.”

Johnson continued, “She is still a human being, just like I am, and if we were to meet up I’m not gonna be giddy at all. I’m [going to be like] ‘What’s up, sexy? You got a nice little booty on you. Let’s talk.'”

Demi earned praise from millions of fans for posting the above unedited bikini photo to Twitter. Hailey Bieber commented on the pic, “YES 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 U LOOK INCREDIBLE. ❤️” Debby Ryan, meanwhile, wrote, ” love you. thank you thank you thank you for this — you’re also unequivocally the hottest so.”

Hannah Brown Teases That She Set up Demi and Mike

According to US Magazine, Hannah Brown has been “coy” about whether or not she set up Mike Johnson with Demi Lovato. Asked at the DWTS Season 28 premiere if she is responsible for setting the two up, she responded, “What?! Well, uh …” she responded with a laugh. “Mike and I still have a great relationship, and Demi has been so supportive of me. So, I mean, they’re both great humans, and if they’re into each other, then that’s great.”

Demi’s last public relationship was with Wilmer Valderrama. The two were together for six years before splitting in 2016. She is quoted by Pop Crush as saying about their first meeting, “When I turned 18 we started dating. I think it was love at first sight, we connected on a level that I’ve never connected with anybody before, he was just my rock, my everything.”

Check back in for updates on Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson’s budding romance.

