Mike Mendel’s Wife, Juel Bestrop, & Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mike Mendel, a four-time Emmy winner who was known for his work on Rick and Morty, The Simpsons, and other popular TV series, tragically died at the age of 54. He leaves behind his wife, Juel Bestrop, and two children.

1. Juel Bestrop Said Her Husband Died of Natural Causes. He Leaves Behind Two Children.

I really wish Mike Mendel's family all the love and support. They need it, right now. — Poynter_Marcsman (@poyntermarcsman) September 24, 2019

Juel Bestrop spoke with The Hollywood Reporter after her husband’s heartbreaking death. She said that Mendel had died of natural causes on Sunday night in their home. They live in Studio City.

Mendel leaves behind two children: Jesse and Jacob, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He and his wife are private on social media and don’t share many details about their family publicly.

2. Juel Bestrop Is an Emmy-Winning Casting Director

Juel Bestrop is an Emmy-winning casting director. In 1999, she won an Emmy for Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special. The award was given for her work as the casting executive for Winchell. She also received two Emmy nominations. One in 2012 for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series for New Girl, and once in 2003 for Outstanding Casting for a Miniseries, Movie or Special for Door to Door.

3. She Manages Juel Bestrop Casting in California

Bestrop currently runs Juel Bestrop Casting, which is located in Studio City. She’s the casting director and works with Stephanie Rabinowitz, casting associate, and Julie Berger, casting associate.

Special kudos to Juel Bestrop & Stephanie Rabinowitz, our great casting directors. pic.twitter.com/XdxFTzVtsA — Dirk Blocker (@DirkBlocker) January 18, 2019

According to IMDb, she’s a prolific casting director, having worked with film and TV series like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Woman Up, Life in Pieces, Fam, New Girl, Ghosted, Dream Team, Masterminds, Community, Eastbound & Down, Love is Relative, Up All Night, The Inbetweeners, Project X, Due Date, Rock of Ages, Going the Distance, Blue Mountain State, The Station, All About Steve, The Hangover, The Unborn, Blades of Glory, Ghost Rider, The Break-Up, Surviving Christmas, Starsky & Hutch, The Critic, Phenom, and much more.

The people who work with her often like to express their excitement about it on Twitter.

Booked it! Season3 on FOX Brooklyn Nine Nine! THX to castings Juel Bestrop & Stephanie Rabinowitz. #NetworkTV #Actor pic.twitter.com/bxf80vNCsD — TishaFrench💎 (@TishaFrench) March 11, 2016

4. Bestrop & Mendel Both Worked with Dan Harmon on Different Projects

Bestrop was the casting director for Community in 2013, for which Dan Harmon was the executive producer. Her husband also worked with Dan Harmon during his time as a producer for Rick and Morty.

5. Mendel Had Won Emmys for His Work on ‘Rick and Morty’ and ‘The Simpsons’

Mendel has won four primetime Emmys. In 2018 he was listed among the winners for Outstanding Animated Program for his work on the “Pickle Rick” episode of Rick and Morty.

In 1998 he listed among the winners of Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less) for his work on the “Trash of the Titans” episode of The Simpsons.

In 1997 he won the same award for “Homer’s Phobia” on The Simpsons.

In 1995 he won the same award for the “Lisa’s Wedding” episode of The Simpsons.

He was currently working with Justin Roiland on his new Solar Opposites animated project for Hulu, according to a colleague. Brandon Williams, a storyboard revisionist at Warner Bros. Animation, wrote on Facebook: “Devastating news. Mike Mendel was the captain of our ship on Solar Opposites… I wish I was able to get to know him better, but even in the short time we worked together he left a lasting impression. Rip man.”

Mendel will be greatly missed.

