Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Was Released from Prison Last Week

On September 12, Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was released from prison after serving an eight-month sentence for tax evasion.

Last Friday, Sorrentino took to Instagram with the first photo since his release, writing, “Living my best life with my beautiful wife @lauren_sorrentino 🐾 @themoseyworld.”

Sorrentino Pled Guilty to One Count of Tax Evasion in 2018

In January 2018, the reality TV star pled guilty to one count of tax evasion. He was sentenced to eight months in prison with two years of supervised released, according to People. Now, he’s enjoying time with his wife and family in New Jersey.

The outlet reports that, additionally, Sorrentino was ordered to complete 500 of community service, and was given $123,913 in restitution.

Sorrentino served his time at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York. After his release, he and his wife shared with People, “We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!”

They added on, “We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

Sorrentino & His Wife Lauren

Lauren and Mike wed in November 2018; nine months after the Jersey Shore star’s proposal. The couple is college sweethearts.

Speaking about their wedding to US Weekly, Lauren shared, “I know what I like! I’m very picky, so I’m very impressed.”

The night before their nuptials, the weather was terrible– rain and thunderstorms. Lauren shared with US Weekly, “It was down pouring [and] flooded… We woke up and it was 70 degrees and sunny in New Jersey, which is like a rarity here! It was literally a perfect day for a Thursday wedding.”

She added, “When I first saw Mike, I was just pretty much speechless … he couldn’t have looked better… I’m on stages in front of crowds, I do motivational speeches on a monthly basis, but on the day of my wedding, the whole day I was trying to gather my composure from just breaking down from happiness,” she said. “It was just really beautiful.”

Lauren attended LIM College, and earned her degree in fashion merchandising. She and Mike also appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, in an attempt to better their relationship.

Pesce’s original WeTV bio read, “Pesce first met beau, Mike Sorrentino, at a small local college in New Jersey. They hit it off in math class and began dating seriously for three years. Pesce transferred from the small school to LIM to pursue a degree in the fashion industry – her life long passion. She bid her love farewell, but they remained on great terms. They say if you love someone, set them free, and if they return…”

Clearly, the two found their way back to one another, and have been supportive of each other despite the obstacles they have faced.

