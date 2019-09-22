Milo Ventimiglia Girlfriend: Is He Still Dating Kelly Egarian?

Milo Ventimiglia plays TV’s favorite husband on This Is Us. That said, many fans have been curious about the actor’s personal life, and whether or not he’s in a relationship. Is he single? Is he still dating his previously reported girlfriend, Kelly Egarian? Read on to learn more about Ventimiglia’s romantic status.

Ventimiglia and Egarian have made a point of keeping their relationship under wraps. They were first spotted holding hands in December 2016, and they made their official debut as a couple at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Despite arriving together, Ventimiglia and Egarian did not walk the red carpet at the same time. They did sit together at the ceremony, however, and attended a post-Emmy dinner party. Neither have publicly spoken about their romance or any plans to get married.

Ventimiglia & Egarian Made Their Couple Debut At the 2017 Emmy Awards

Egarian is the marketing coordinator for fashion designer Stella McCartney. It is widely assumed that the couple are still together, but they have not been photographed together for quite some time. In March 2019, Ventimiglia was photographed with a mystery blonde at Disneyland. Daily Mail reports that the pair were seen smiling and laughing on several rides throughout the park, but there was nothing to confirm that it was a date, or that Ventimiglia was newly single.

Ventimiglia has been romantically linked to several of his co-stars in the past. He dated Gilmore Girls star Alexis Bledel from 2002 to 2006, and Heroes actress Hayden Panettiere from 2006 to 2008. While he downplayed both romances at the time, he did open up about the media scrutiny of being a celebrity couple during a recent interview.

The Couple Are Believed to Still Be Together Despite Their Insistence on Privacy

“There are things that happen to you in your life that shape who you are,” he told Mr. Porter. “Everything I’ve been through from jobs to friendships to partnerships, everything has built me to who I am. You learn from it.” Ventimiglia also said that he’s gotten more mature about love with age. “It wasn’t until my mid to late twenties that the job wears on you, relationships wear on you,” he admitted. “But I wouldn’t change a thing. When you get knocked over the head in life, it builds your perspective.”

As far as marriage and fatherhood is concerned, the actor is not in a rush. When asked whether his character on This Is Us has changed his outlook on starting a family, he said: “Not so much… I’m playing almost directly the era of when my parents raised my sisters and me; there were three of us, we grew up in the ’80s, I was a teenager in the ’90s.”

“Everything [on the show] feels very close to how I was raised,” he added. “The show hasn’t inspired me to go have kids, I’ll tell you that much, but I think the value of family—and not only the family you’re born into but the family that you make and you create with your friends—that’s a message I’m often reminded of.”