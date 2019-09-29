MinusCal on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Diet Bars

MinusCal is a protein and diet bar business founded by Barrett Jacques. He will appear on the season 11 premiere of Shark Tank alongside associate Crom Carmichael, and they will try to land an investor to help expand the business.

MinusCal bars set themselves apart through the use of an ingredient known as Choleve. According to the Shark Tank Blog, Choleve is a proprietary ingredient that’s made from natural fermented tea extracts. It has been proven to block fat absorption, and can therefore help increase weight loss or prevent weight gain. Jacques came across the ingredient through his research, and believed that a bar that could retain its flavor while containing Choleve could be a big hit with consumers.

MinusCal Diet Bars Contain a Special Ingredient Known as Choleve

“Scientists were initially using Choleve as a way to lower cholesterol when they noticed it was also helping patients with their weight loss,” Jacques told SUAVV. “We’re excited to have found a natural way to help people see the results they want faster while also providing them with a powerful tool for fighting hunger and fueling their bodies purposefully.”

“We’re excited to have found a natural way to help people see the results they want, faster,” he continued. “While also providing them with a powerful tool for fighting hunger and fueling their bodies purposefully.” Jacques also noted that the use of almond butter over traditional butter makes a crucial difference. “Not only does almond butter provide a nice base for producing the uncooked bar, but it also serves as a tasty masker to Choleve’s slightly bitter green tea extract.”

The MinusCal Business Was Founded By Barrett Jacques

In addition to his work on MinusCal, Jacques is the director of business development at MetaPhy Health in Tennessee. His LinkedIn profile states that he’s also worked as a business development associate at Mission, LLC and a recording artist at Sony Music Entertainment.

MinusCal diet bars come in three different flavors: Chocolate, Peanut Butter and Apple Cinnamon. While the results from Choleve are supposed to occur right away, the MinusCal website states that significant results should be expected after eight weeks. A healthy diet and regular exercise are encouraged among those who consume MinusCal bars.

MinusCal Bars Come In 3 Different Flavors

The diet bars and supplements can be ordered through the MinusCal website or on Amazon, and are backed by a money-back guarantee. They also come with a “no questions asked” exchange and refund policy.

Jacques and Crom Carmichael will pitch to the panel of Sharks on the their business and its potential for growth. They will need to convince panelists Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky that the business is worth their investment.