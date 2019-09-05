Nicki Minaj Retiring: Singer Posts Twitter Announcement

Nicki Minaj posted a surprise tweet to her 20 million Twitter fans on September 5, 2019, announcing that she is retiring. In the statement, she explained that she was retiring because she wanted to “have my family.”

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘 ♥️ 🦄,” she wrote.

Within 12 minutes, the tweet had more than 13,000 likes.

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

The retirement tweet comes just weeks after Minaj announced on her Queen Radio show that she would soon be marrying marry Kenneth Petty; she said she planned to make him her husband within 80 days. On August 12, the 36-year-old rapper said, “[We] filed for the marriage license and we still had to pick it up and I was traveling. By the time I came back, we had to renew it again. From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.” Her Twitter page now reads “Mrs. Petty.”

The singer has posted PDA laden videos on Instagram with Petty recently. She wrote with that video, “🥴🤣😂 he rlly thought he was doing smthn. Why he took his shirt off & went in the gym real quick & did like 4 push ups when I told him come take this picture. Boy if u don’t get! 🤣🤣😭 Im giving him a month to get his 6 pack right again. (Yup! Who am I to talk right? Lol).”

Here’s what you need to know:

Nicki Minaj Had Flirted With the Idea of Retirement Before

There were previous reports that Nicki Minaj would retire by 2018. According to Genius.com, she said in an interview then, “I gave myself a time limit to reach my professional goals” and “I don’t want to work my whole life without ever experiencing the joys of a family.”

Thus, wanting to spend more time with her family and thus contemplating retirement has been a constant theme for Minaj.

Fans Reacted Swiftly on Twitter

Fans had varied reactions to the Nicki Minaj retirement announcement. Some wished her well. Some didn’t believe it. “she said this 5 years ago too so she already a lil behind lmao,” wrote one man. “Don’t leave us sis 😫,” a woman wrote. One man posted a graphic showing a person crying and wrote, “nicki stop this ain’t funny I’m not prepared for this rn.”

Minaj defended her boyfriend previously when TMZ reported that he’s a registered sex offender. “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf, internet. y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo,” she wrote. TMZ reported both were 16, and that Petty’s criminal history includes a conviction for manslaughter.

READ NEXT: Nicki Minaj Defends Boyfriend Kenneth Petty.