Nicole Anthony on Big Brother 21: Can She Win?

Nicole Anthony is one of the finalists heading into the Big Brother 21 finale. She’s in a tough spot, as she has to contend with showmance partners Holly Allen and Jackson Michie, but there is still a chance that she can play them against each other. Read on to learn whether Nicole can defy the odds and come out on top as the winner.

Despite the strong ties between Holly and Jackson, there is still hope for Nicole. Both parties have been weary of one another, and notable cracks in their relationship have begun to appear. Jackson is worried that Holly will pull the rug out from under him, while Holly is worried that Jackson will eliminate her in an attempt to secure an easy victory. If she plays her cards right, Nicole should be able to exploit these cracks.

Nicole Has to Exploit Jackson & Holly’s Relationship If She Wants to Win

Nicole has already proved her cunning during a recent exchange with Jackson. The latter tried to hedge his bets by telling Nicole to take him if she had the opportunity to choose. His reasoning was that some of the jury members have a negative opinion of him, and that it would be easier for her to win if he was the opposition. Nicole was not so convinced.

“Michie is playing the, ‘Oh no! None of them like me! I would be a great person to sit next to because I would lose,’ ” she said during a confessional. “I see through it.” Nicole also said that Jackson “has mastered the art of manipulation” and likened him to “the southern gentleman who is coming to protect you and then he stabs you with a knife.”

Nicole’s Odds of Winning ‘Big Brother 21’ Are 2 to 1

Another factor that Nicole has going for her is that she has a good reputation among the jury members. Where Jackson has proven to be deceitful, and a good deal of the complimented Nicole on her strategic game play. According to them, Nicole is the true decision maker of the house, and has subtly controlled the outcome of the house even when she wasn’t the HOH. If they continue to be this impressed with Nicole, than she may have a leg up on both Jackson and Holly.

Nicole’s best chance at making the final two is winning the Head of Household competition. If she loses, she will be in the undesirable position of having to wait on Holly to decide whether to take her or Jackson. That said, there is still some hope in the event that happens. As we stated in our other post, Holly has been floating the idea of burning Jackson, so that she has a better shot at differentiating herself before the jury. Holly’s aggressive play throughout the season, including a clutch Head of Household win, could potentially sway given the more subtle method that Nicole has taken.

So does Nicole have a chance at winning Big Brother 21? It’s complicated. While US Bookies states that her odds of winning are 2 to 1, behind Jackson, she will have to rely on the implosion of Jackson and Holly’s relationship, or be content to finish the season in third place.