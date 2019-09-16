Chris Convy Is Nikki Glaser’s Last Reported Boyfriend: Are They Still Dating?

Comedienne and podcast host Nikki Glaser is one of the celebrities who roasted Alec Baldwin for the latest Comedy Central Roast episode. Glaser is famous for no-holds-barred comedic style and does not shy away from making jokes at the expense of herself and her relationships.

Even though Glaser is often in the public eye for work and is rather active on social media, she manages to keep her romantic relationships more or less out of the spotlight. That being said, her last public relationship was with Chris Convy, and there have been no reports that the two are no longer together.

Convy is an executive producer, and he and Glaser produced and created “Not Safe with Nikki Glaser” together. Glaser and Convy were photographed by Getty for the first and last time on February 8, 2016, for the series premiere of “Not Safe.” The show was canceled after one season.

When The Washington Post interviewed Glaser about her new show in 2016, she said that talking about sex for television took out “a lot of fun out of sex for me because it’s just my job now, especially because I work with my boyfriend, [Chris Convy, co-executive producer and co-creator]. We met on my last show, [the 2013 MTV talk show] “Nikki and Sara Live,” and when that ended we were both doing our own things and I was like, “I want to create my show,” and he was like, “You’re kind of a huge perv so why not do something with that?” Later in the interview, when asked what it’s like working with her partner, she said “He is such a fantastic person to work with and he has made my show so great. I would never fire him. I’d fire him from my vagina before I fired him from my show.”

In a 2016 Comedy Central segment, Nikki asked author Christopher Ryan about monogamy, before revealing “I am here today to find a girl for my boyfriend to have sex with.” She then proceeds to “interview” potential women for Convy. The segment seems to have been done for laughs, but it does confirm that they were still in a relationship while filming the show.

According to Convy’s IMDb profile, he last produced the “21st Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor celebrating: Julia Louis-Dreyfus” in 2018; Glaser was not a part of that TV special’s cast.

On social media, Nikki Glaser tends to share updates on her upcoming projects and samples of her work with her over 301,000 Instagram followers. When she does share peeks into her personal life, the photos usually feature her friends and family. Convy isn’t present anywhere in her recent posts, though that is not an indication of their relationship status (Convy seems to be off Instagram himself).

Glaser’s last reference to relationships was a meme post she made on August 9. It was a series of photos of Leonardo DiCaprio and a woman in a hot tub, and the jokes were related to him seeming to not paying attention to her in spite of her best efforts. In the caption, Glaser wrote “Run b—h run.”

