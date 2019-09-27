O.T. Genasis & Malika Haqq Broke Up in June 2019

O.T. Genasis and Malika Haqq broke up in June 2019 with Haqq’s friend saying that there was no “bad blood” between the couple. Three months after that announcement, Haqq revealed to the world that she was pregnant with her first child in an Instagram post.

Khloe Kardashian’s best friend did not mention who the baby’s father was in the post. Genasis and Haqq were first spotted together in November 2017 when they attended a Lakers game together. Haqq has previously been linked to “Jersey Shore’s” Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and rapper Chinx Drugz.

Haqq’s Child Is Due in March 2019

Haqq said in her post that she “didn’t know when but I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn.” Haqq added that she was grateful “for the little spirit growing inside me.” The post was made as part of a partnership with pregnancy testing company Clearblue. Haqq’s baby is due in March 2019.

The Pair Broke Up Because They Could Not ‘Give 100%’ to the Relationship

On June 7, Haqq posted a photo to her Instagram page with a single word caption that read, “Single.” That same day, People Magazine quoted a source close to Haqq as saying that the pair had broken because it was tough for them to “both give 100 percent” to the relationship due to their schedules. The source added, “There’s no bad blood between them. She is for sure single.” The People article noted that Genasis had not appeared on Haqq’s Instagram page since January 2019.

Genasis Has Made No Reference to Haqq’s Pregnancy on His Instagram Page

Genasis is a native of Atlanta but grew up in Long Beach, California. In 2011, Genasis signed with G-Unit. From there, Genasis signed with Conglomerate Records, Busta Rhymes’ label. His song, “Everybody Mad,” was used as background music for Beyonce’s Coachella 2018 performance. At the time of writing, Genasis has made no reference to Haqq’s pregnancy on his Instagram page.

In October 2018, Haqq Said That He Had Felt ‘Lost & Confused’ Before He Met Haqq

A love letter that Genasis penned to Haqq remains on his Instagram page. The October 2018 letter began, “To the world you may be one person but to me You’ve become my world. My life has changed with you in it.” Genasis went on to say that he had felt “lost and confused” before he met Haqq. He added that only since meeting her, Genasis has realized what love songs are about. Genasis wrote, “I came in thinking I had it figured all out but you gave me the structure I needed to stay balanced.” The posted ended with the words, “This letter is to thank you for everything you do and to tell you I LOVE YOU.”

In May 2018, Rumors Spread That Haqq & Genasis Had Split Because He Cheated ‘Multiple Times’

The caption for the above raunchy photo posted by Haqq in July 2018 originally read, “You deserve love, and you’ll get it. ❤ @otgenasis.” That posting came of strong rumors that Haqq and Genasis had broken up. Gossip blog The Shade Room quoted a friend of Haqq’s accusing Genasis of cheating on her “multiple times.” That source also said, “He’s out all the time and staying at hotels. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what he’s up to.”

