Paulina Porizkova, Ric Ocasek’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Paulina Porizkova is Ric Ocasek’s estranged wife. Porizkova found the late singer unconscious and unresponsive in his Manhattan apartment on Sunday, Sept. 15. Ocasek was 75 years old at the time of his death.

Porizkova is a model, actress, television personality, and author. She and Ocasek were together for over 20 years before they announced their separation in 2018. However, they never legally divorced prior to his death.

Ocasek and Porizkova were married in a private ceremony on the island of St. Bart’s in 1989. They separated in 2017, then confirmed that separation a year later.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Porizkova Was the First Person from Central Europe to Grace the Cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Porizkova was born in Czechoslovakia, and holds U.S. and Swedish citizenship. According to The Huffington Post, Porizkova was 18 years old when she graced the cover of the famous Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. She was the first Central European woman to gain that honor.

Porizkova has had a long and illustrious career as a model, one that continues into present day. She’s participated in modeling campaigns for brands such as Calvin Klein, Estee Lauder, Ann Taylor, Barney’s New York, Oscar de la Renta and more.

Porizkova is still modeling; in 2018, she participated in the Sport Illustrated female empowerment campaign in which she appeared nude, with body paint spelling “Truth.” According to The New York Post, Porizkova was the oldest “core girl” to be cast for a main spread in Sports Illustrated, at 54 years old.

2. Porizkova & Ocasek Had Two Children Together, Oliver & Jonathan Raven

Porizkova and Ocasek met in 1989, when she appeared on a music video for the Cars song, Drive. Over the course of their marriage (which spanned just under three decades), the pair had two children together.

Porizkova said once of her husband, “Well, I guess I have a different kind of taste. I don’t go for pretty boys — they don’t age well. Have you noticed this? But the reason I may take George Clooney is not for his looks, but because he’s really smart and funny. I will close my eyes if I have to. … My husband is the sexiest man in the world, 27 years later!”

Ocasek and Porizkova announced their separation in May of 2018, after 28 years of marriage. In an Instagram post, Porizkova revealed that she and her estranged husband had actually been separated for a year by that point. She wrote in part, “As a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison. So we’re ditching the bicycle.”

Porizkova went on to say that she and Ocasek had “peacefully separated,” and that her family was still “happy,” but that “we are just no longer a couple.”

3. Porizkova Was a Judge for Two Seasons of America’s Next Top Model

In addition to her acting and modeling work, Porizkova also appeared on the popular modeling reality show America’s Next Top Model for two seasons. She replaced model Twiggy on the judges’ panel.

4. Porizkova Was Nominated for a Golden Raspberry for ‘Worst Actress’ For Her Leading Role in Her Alibi

Though Porizkova did act in a number of movies over the course of her career, not all of her roles have been reviewed favorably. She received a Golden Raspberry nomination for her leading role in Her Alibi.

Porizkova’s other acting credits include a role in As the World Turns in 2010. She also appeared in Anna, Arizona Dream, Dark Asylum, Desperate Housewives, and many more shows and movies, per her IMDB profile.

5. Porizkova Wrote a Children’s Book Called The Adventures of Ralphie the Roach

Porizkova is a published author. She co-authored The Adventures of Ralphie the Roach, a children’s book. The book was published in 1992 and is available for purchase on Amazon.

The summary for the book, which Porizkova co-authored with Joanne Russell, reads, “When some older boys persuade Ralphie the Roach to venture beyond the boundaries of Roachtown to retrieve some jellybeans, Ralphie rises to the occasion and begins his perilous mission.”

This is a developing post and will be updated.