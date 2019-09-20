Popeyes Chicken Sandwich: Politician Reveals Why Consumers Are Insane

Popeyes chicken sandwiches are A THING!

But why?

“Almost a half million children in this country in foster care,” said Rev. Dr. DeForest “Buster” Soaries, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens in Somerset, New Jersey on a recent Instagram Live post.

“All of them at risk for homelessness and suicide and incarceration. And what has our attention? Chicken sandwiches.

The former Secretary of State of New Jersey and former chairman of the federal Election Assistance Commission, Soaries has had his hand in the music and entertainment business as a music producer and runs his DFree financial literacy program. percentage of them African-American and Hispanic.

“We’ve got young people who without some kind of support, will never get a decent job,” said Reverend Soaries.

“Some of them lack the skills because they went to schools that didn’t prepare them for anything. Some of them lack desire because they haven’t come from a motivational environment. Some of them have infractions on their record that disqualify them even from filling out the application. And while hundreds of thousands of our young people are trapped in this quagmire, we’re arguing over Popeyes vs. Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwiches. All over Twitter. We’re so concerned about chicken, Popeyes sold out. Couldn’t find enough chickens. I’m concerned about what has our attention.”

Reverend Soaries has also been outspoken about Jay-Z and the NFL.

“So Jay-Z said, ‘Who in here knows why they took a knee? Why Kaepernick took a knee?’ and everybody said to protest police brutality, to bring attention to police brutality,” recounted Soaries.

“He said: ‘See, the fact that you know about the problem of police brutality now means that taking a knee was successful. Now we’ve gotta go and fix the police brutality problem. You don’t keep taking a knee.'”

Soaries believes that this could become a change agent. “And so Jay-Z said: ‘I have moved on because I am satisfied that people know there is injustice perpetrated by the police,”‘ he said.

“And I agree with Jay-Z. The goal is not protest, the goal is progress.”

Meanwhile back at the ranch with Popeyes at the dinner table, Dr. Soaries is not the only notable in New Jersey who has an opinion.

Insert Dr. Supreme Understanding who has authored over two dozen history and self-help books.

His most recognized literature is “How To Hustle And Win,” which sold over 100,000 copies.

“Man, we have too much going on all around us that we really think that we’re on ‘team chicken’ right now.” Dr. Understanding told me on a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“You know how in the community having an IPhone, like I’m on Team IPhone; that makes me part of a community? But if my car breaks down, nobody with an IPhone will come and get me. So either you’re on team Popeyes or Chick-fil-a, like all on the team of a company that doesn’t do anything for you. Some people get Spicy Chicken on one side and the time that we were concerned was when it wasn’t even chicken. We used to say that this doesn’t even have any feet, that we weren’t eating it anymore. Once they put that marketing out and we had something to compete about, we’re like: ‘man let’s go out there and compete.’ That’s followers syndrome, if you ask me.”