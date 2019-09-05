What Time Will Post Malone Release ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’?

Post Malone’s third studio album Hollywood’s Bleeding will be released at 9 p.m. PST on Thursday, September 5, or midnight EST on Friday, September 6, depending on your time zone. If that is too late for you to stay awake, you can stream and listen to it at your convenience.

Generally, albums become available around midnight EST on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. This has been the case for Malone’s previous releases, 2016’s Stoney and 2018’s Beerbongs & Bentleys. On occasion, these platforms will throw a curveball at listeners.

Take Kanye West’s 2018 album Ye for example. It was originally scheduled for release at midnight on June 1, but it wasn’t made available until the following afternoon. A similar thing happened with Chance the Rapper’s recent album The Big Day. While it was slated for release at midnight EST, it wasn’t released on streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify until the afternoon of the next day.

Malone has been working on Hollywood’s Bleeding since 2018. Several of the singles on the album have already been massive radio hits. “Sunflower,” which features Swae Lee, originally appeared on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack and topped the Billboard Hot 100. “Wow,” which is credited as a lead single, peaked at number two. Both songs appear on the final tracklist, which you can check out below.

The Album Includes Features By Meek Mill, Travis Scott & Ozzy Osborne

1. Hollywood’s Bleeding”

2. “Saint-Tropez”

3. “Enemies” (featuring DaBaby)

4. “Allergic”

5. “A Thousand Bad Times”

6. “Circles”

7. “Die for Me” (featuring Future & Halsey)

8. “On the Road” (featuring Meek Mill & Lil Baby)

9. “Take What You Want” (featuring Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott)

10. “I’m Gonna Be”

11. “Staring at the Sun” (featuring SZA)

12. “Sunflower (featuring Swae Lee)

13. “Internet”

14. “Goodbyes” (featuring Young Thug)

15. “Myself”

16. “I Know”

17. “Wow”

The anticipation for a Malone and SZA collaboration has been growing ever since the latter alluded to it in an interview. “I can listen to the [DJ] Khaled record and know that that’s not me. One hundred percent. It’s not me,” SZA said during an interview on Kerwin Frost Talks. “I can listen to the Cardi record and know that that’s not me. Or I can listen to the song that I just did with Post Malone, and then be like, ‘That’s me, a little more.'”

Post Malone Has Teased That the Album Is ‘Out of Sight’