How to Stream Post Malone’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ Album

Post Malone is set to release his third studio album tonight. The album is titled Hollywood’s Bleeding, and will be the rapper’s first release since 2018’s Beerbongs & Bentleys. It was preceded by the promotional singles “Sunflower” featuring Swae Lee and “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug.
Hollywood’s Bleeding will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (September 5) or midnight ET on Friday (September 6) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.
Apple Music
You will be able to stream Post Malone’s new album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.
If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.
Spotify
Tidal
Post Malone’s album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.
Preview
During a Billboard interview, Malone talked about his recording process and how he deals with success. “There’s confidence. There’s also the fear of putting out a bad song and everybody getting a lot hate from it,” he admitted. “You know, I guess it’s kind of a thin line between being confident in your music and who you are and not taking advantage of it and not going to far with it and still knowing that there’s fans out there that are still waiting for new music and fans that are waiting for you to really push the boundaries of what modern music is. I just really want to keep putting out music.”
Check out the complete tracklist for Hollywood’s Bleeding below. Guest artists include DaBaby, Ozzy Osborne, SZA, Travis Scott and the aforementioned Young Thug.
1. “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
2. “Saint-Tropez”
3. “Enemies” (featuring DaBaby)
4. “Allergic”
5. “A Thousand Bad Times”
6. “Circles”
7. “Die for Me” (featuring Future and Halsey)
8. “On the Road” (featuring Meek Mill and Lil Baby)
9. “Take What You Want” (featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott)
10. “I’m Gonna Be”
11. “Staring at the Sun” (featuring SZA)
12. “Sunflower (featuring Swae Lee)
13. “Internet”
14. “Goodbyes” (featuring Young Thug)
15. “Myself”
16. “I Know”
17. “Wow”
Malone also talked to Billboard about his goals as a rapper. “I guess as an artist, it’s never really enough. You always wanna strive to get bigger and better and push the limits of what you can actually do,” he continued. “I guess I just want to keep on growing and one day be the biggest artist in the world, and just do my best to put out the best music that I can.”