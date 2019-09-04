‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Season 4 Cast Spoilers & Taglines

Tonight is an all-new season of The Real Housewives of Dallas and fans are itching to find out what kind of drama the fourth season has in store.

What changes are being made to the cast? Who’s new to the show this season? Read on, but beware of spoilers.

As many fans know by now, Cary Deuber will not be returning to the show this season, but in her place will be a new face: Kary Brittingham.

According to her Bravo TV bio, Kary is originally from Guadalajara, Mexico. The outlet writes, “Fun and fabulous, she makes fast friends with these Dallas divas, but her relationship with LeeAnne gets off to a rocky start.”

Bravo also quotes Kary as saying, “I was very conflicted at first if I wanted to do this, but anyone who knows me knows that I like to live life to the fullest!” she wrote. “I love an adventure and this has been definitely that!..This will be the biggest roller coaster ride, so excited to share this with all of you. Thank you to everyone that have been supportive as I really needed it these past few months!”

Kary and her husband are both on their second marriage– she has a child with her current husband and three children from her previous marriage.

Does Kary bring with her some drama as the season kicks off?

Speaking to Hollywood Life recently, reality star Kameron Westcott promises a number of ups and downs in general for the new season. She tells Hollywood Life, “I would definitely say this season has a lot of ups and downs and many moments of that, where I think the other few seasons, we dwell on something and continue it… But this season, it’s like a roller coaster and you better be ready.”

What deets does she spill about Kary? She says, “Kary is the life of the party. She loves having fun, she’s carefree. She’s outspoken. She has brought a great dynamic to the group. The group has changed in many ways with Kary being added in. I think we have had a lot of fun with her and she’s been a good addition.”

And as ET points out, the show will be kicking off with none other than some juicy cheating allegations. In an exclusive clip for tonight’s premiere, D’Andra says, “Rich sent some text message to my husband about some bulls**t cheating scandal that, he didn’t know what he was talking about!” D’Andra continues. “And this is how it read, ‘I’m going to tell D’Andra all about pretty Jessica. She’s everything D’Andra isn’t. I didn’t want to, bro, because I usually have discretion, but I will not tolerate the baseless B.S. that your wife is spewing about me! Rich.’ There is no way in God’s green earth that my husband would be having an affair with anyone named Jessica, Mary, Susie, Julie — whatever. It doesn’t matter who it is. It’s not happening. Move on.”

How will all the drama play out on the season premiere? Be sure to tune in tonight, September 4, at 9pm ET on Bravo, to find out.