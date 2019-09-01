Rebecca & Zied Relationship Timeline: 90 Day Fiancé Update

Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi, stars of the hit reality TLC series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, met through social media and immediately hit it off. The couple has been going strong since they first got together, and Rebecca recently flew to Tunisia to meet Zied in person.

After three failed marriages, including one to a Moroccan man she brought to the U.S. on a spousal visa, Rebecca believes that she finally found “the one” in Zied, but Rebecca’s loved ones are concerned about his intentions. Rebecca also hid the fact that she was still married to her ex-husband from Zied, which didn’t sit well with the Tunisian native.

Here’s what we know about Rebecca and Zied‘s relationship:

Rebecca Was Skeptical About Dating Zied When She Found Out He Was From Tunisia

Rebecca wasn’t too keen on the idea of dating another foreign man after she found out Zied was from Tunisia and not Louisiana like she initially thought. After a disastrous marriage to her Moroccan ex-husband fell apart, Rebecca wasn’t planning on sparking up a serious relationship with Zied when the two first met.

“My Facebook started lighting up with all of these different men in the ‘people you may know,’” she told People. “One day, Zied’s face popped up and I clicked on his Facebook, and it said he lives in Lafayette, Louisiana. And I thought, my ex was from Morocco, Louisiana is nothing!”

She continued: “I was pretty mad because my first concern was that he did that intentionally, but he showed me a screenshot of where he lives, and it says Lafayette Province. Given the fact that I had married a Moroccan before and did the whole visa thing, I was like, I can’t do this again. I’m not doing this again. But it was too late … I had already fallen in love with him.”

Although the two weren’t initially planning to start anything long term, they quickly fell in love after Rebecca added the Tunisian actor on Facebook.

Rebecca Was Still Married to Her Ex-Husband When She & Zied First Started Dating

Rebecca was apparently still married when she and Zied first started dating, and when she went to visit her Tunisian boyfriend in his home country, she admitted during a confessional that she left out details about her marriage status to Zied, and that he wasn’t going be happy when he finds out he “just had sex with a married woman.”

Starcasm reports that her divorce was “officially finalized on July 9,” which means that when the show was being filmed, she still was technically married to her ex. It’s unclear at this time if the ex-husband she was married to was her Moroccan husband, but she was still definitely married when she and Zied first got together. According to Your Tango, Rebecca said her ex had agreed to sign the divorce papers and she had them filed just before leaving to go see Zied but she knew they wouldn’t be finalized for several weeks after that.

Starcasm did note that the divorce filing went forward when the couple separated on January 4, 2018, and the divorce was uncontested, so Rebecca wasn’t technically cheating on her ex-husband with Zied or still in a relationship of any kind.

The Couple Appears to Still be Together Today & Happier Than Ever, According to Social Media

Although many 90 Day couples are forced to keep their relationship status under wraps until the end of the current season, it looks like Rebecca and Zied are still together today and stronger than ever, according to Rebecca’s Instagram page.

Rebecca has been sharing updates with fans over the last few weeks, including videos from their first night together, pictures of the two together in Tunisia, and sweet, gushy comments about how much she loves Zied’s eyes and how happy they are to be together at last.

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Rebecca and Zied on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

