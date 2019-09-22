Reddit Gave Thousands to Emilia Clarke’s & Kit Harington’s Charities

Sure, Reddit had a lot of anger about Season 8 of Game of Thrones on HBO. So much, in fact, that the freefolk subreddit helped skyrocket a tongue-in-cheek petition to rewrite the final season into viral fame. But the members of r/freefolk also wanted to show the actors that they really appreciated them, even if they weren’t too fond of the writing. So they decided to support Emilia Clarke’s favorite charity and Kit Harington’s favorite charity. They raised thousands of dollars to help others and it was pretty amazing.

Nearly $140,000 Was Raised for Emilia Clarke’s Charity

The fundraising was raising money for Emilia Clarke’s charity, SameYou. The creator of the fundraiser, who goes by Elle Ellaria on JustGiving.com, helped create the fundraiser with the help of everyone at r/freefolk. You can see the original post on Reddit here.

In total, nearly $140,000 was raised for her charity. Elle Ellaria told Heavy that she started the fundraiser because she and other fans on Freefolk were inspired by Clarke’s strength after recovering from two brain hemorrhages.

“We were inspired by Emilia’s story of survival through two brain hemorrhages while filming the show, which she kept to herself for a number of years before eventually opening up about her struggles and launching her charity SameYou,” she said. “[SameYou] aims to help young people recovering from brain injury.”

And Clarke was blown away by the support.

Elle Ellaria said they also wanted to show their collective support for the cast and crew, especially after the petition to rewrite the season was taken the wrong way by some.

“We also collectively wanted it to be a message of love and support to the cast and crew of Game of Thrones, who have all done a phenomenal job bringing Westeros to life for almost the past decade,” Sarah said. “Since there has been a misunderstanding of the intent the petition (which we at r/freefolk started as a harmless joke to poke fun at Dan Weiss & David Benioff – not anyone else, though it snowballed unexpectedly), it seemed important to make that message clear. We’re hoping this show of positivity and solidarity will have as much impact and publicity as the now-infamous petition.”

Elle Ellaria said that she was personally disappointed in Season 8, but it does not reflect her feelings about the cast and crew. Specifically about the final season she said: “As far as my thoughts on Season 8, it was far too rushed, and all that hurry affected the story in a bad way. Seeing characters you’ve watched grow for eight years suddenly become unrecognizable and act wildly out of character, for the sole sake of plot progression, is unnerving…”

You can read more in Heavy’s interview with Elle Ellaria here. And you can still donate to the fundraiser here.

Reddit Raised More than $64,000 for Kit Harington’s Favorite Charity

The same subreddit, r/freefolk, also rallied people to raise more than $64,000 for Kit Harington’s favorite charity, Mencap. You can donate to that fundraiser here.

The fundraiser reads:

Kit Harington has given so much to the fans of Game of Thrones over the past decade playing the King in the North, Jon Snow. He absolutely nailed his performance and we loved every second of screentime we had with him. This fundraiser is here to show Kit that we’re incredibly thankful to him for the sheer amount of love and skill he put into Jon Snow for us to enjoy. To show our gratitude, /r/Freefolk and other fans want to contribute to the charity Mencap, which Kit has been supporting for several years. Mencap supports people with learning disabilities to live independent and fulfilling lives.”

Harington supports Mencap because his cousin, Laurent, has a learning disability.

A post on Freefolk started the fundraising, along with another post about it here. Mencap responded to the fundraising push and thanked the community for what they did. They offered a signed photo of Kit to help boost the campaign. And Reece from Mencap posted a thank you that you can read here. Harington himself topped the remaining ~£6k to help the fundraising reach its £50,000 target. But you can still give if you want.

