Rich Emberlin, LeeAnne Locken’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rich Emberlin is married to Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken. Viewers of the series have seen the couple go through ups and downs, eventually leading to a televised proposal during Season 2. Outside of the series, Emberlin has an impressive history in law enforcement. According to his bio, he served over 30 years in the field with divisions such as the Dallas Police Department’s SWAT. Emberlin retired from the force in 2016 and since then has taken on several roles—most notably as president of the firm 540 solutions.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Real Housewives of Dallas Isn’t His First Reality TV Show

Detectives Kevin Jackson and Rich Emberlin have been partners for over two decades. #LivePD pic.twitter.com/FjqLeXFoKj — A&E Network (@AETV) October 29, 2016

Emberlin may be a familiar face to viewers of RHOD, but he has also appeared on the popular A&E series Live PD. Before its current incarnation of Sean “Sticks” Larken, Tom Morris, and Dan Abrams, there was Emberlin and detective Kevin Jackson serving the analysis alongside Abrams as host.

2. He Has Been Married 3 times (Not Counting His Current Marriage to LeeAnne)

The revelation about Emberlin’s previous marriages came from a surprising source, LeeAnne herself. As questions grew about how long it was taking to set a wedding date, the reality star came clean at what People magazine described as a cast dinner. “Rich has been married three times. I have no doubt in my mind that this is my soulmate but I also don’t want to put him in a position where it’s going to make him want to divorce me and leave me. … He’s divorced three people so he’s obviously accepted that divorce is an option,” Locken is reported to have said.

3. Emberlin Wrote an Op-ed about the Dallas Police Massacre

In an attempt to address a growing anti-police sentiment, Emberlin took an unusual role and wrote an op-ed for Fox News. The entire piece may have gone into his personal sentiments, but his observation of that day’s events is what really made readers take notice. “I remember being called in for duty and arriving downtown to find a war zone. Blood soaked the ground near bullet-riddled police cars. Shell casings and broken glass were strewn everywhere, and shoes had flown off of protestors as they fled from the gunfire.” Emberlin wrote as he recalled the July 2016 shooting spree.

4. An Eye Injury Kept Him out of the Air Force

Emberlin may have been in law enforcement, but his first goal was to become a part of the Air Force. The dream quickly became a nightmare as he found out an eye injury would prevent his enlistment; it would ultimately be a decision that impacted his career choice. ““So when my cousin with the Houston PD suggested police work, I decided to serve that way,” He said in an interview with The North Texan.

5. He Has A Daughter

In addition to his previous marriages, Emberlin also has an adult daughter named Elise. While she may not be in the spotlight as much as her father, Elise did appear on several episodes of her father’s series Dallas Swat in 2006 and 2007. She will also be seen when Rich and LeeAnne’s wedding is televised during Season 3 of RHOD.