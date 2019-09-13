‘Rihanna Is Pregnant’ Trends on Twitter After Singer’s Red Carpet Comments

Rihanna Is Pregnant was a Twitter trend on the morning of September 13 after the singer told Essence Magazine that she was going to “give birth to a black woman.” The singer made the comments on the red carpet at the 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street. The event was hosted by Rihanna’s day-time drinking buddy Seth Meyers and featured performances by DJ Khaled and Pharrell Williams.

The quote in full, which was in answer to a question about black women, read, “I’m a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman and I’m going to give birth to a black woman. My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I’m sure her mom taught her that and that’s how I’m going to be. We are impeccable, we’re special, we’re special and the world is going to have to deal with that.”

Those comments, innocuous as they may seem, let to a major Twitter trend: “RIHANNA IS PREGNANT.” Several Twitter users also posted photos Rihanna during her performance at the Diamond Ball saying that there was evidence of a baby bump:

As for the supposed father of Rihanna’s supposed child, since 2017 she has been dating Saudi Arabian businessman Hassan Jameel. Speaking separately to People Magazine on the red carpet, Rihanna declared her happiness saying, “I mean I’m really happy right now. The thing that’s making me the happiest tonight is seeing the amount of support, the magnitude of support is really special. I mean I could be out here and throw a ball by myself and I’d feel good, but the thing that’s making me feel this high of cloud 9 is seeing people who believe in my cause and think it’s something worth donating to, something worth investing in.”

This isn’t the first time that Rihanna has been faced with pregnancy rumors. In 2018, a fake Instagram account created a post saying that the star was due to give birth on June 5, 2019, which sent the Barbudan singer’s fans into a frenzy.

