Rob Garrison Cause of Death: How Did the ‘Karate Kid’ Star Die?

Actor Rob Garrison, best known for playing the role of Tommy in The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid Part II, and reprised his role in YouTube Red’s Cobra Kai, passed away on Friday, September 27. He was 59.

The news was confirmed to TMZ by Garrison’s sister-in-law, Linda Garrison, who’s married to his brother, Patrick Garrison. The film and TV star, who appeared on the small screen in popular shows such as St. Elsewhere, MacGyver, Tour of Duty, Columbo, and Coach, had been sick for a long time. Garrison was in the hospital for over a month dealing with kidney and liver issues. After his organs shut down, he passed away in the Wheeling, West Virginia hospital.

Still two days left. Come see us and laugh. So much fun today. pic.twitter.com/nKadmzVYze — Rob Garrison (@therobgarrison) August 10, 2018

Famous for being the Cobra Kai member that shouts, “Get him a body bag!” – Garrison did not shy away the film series’ cult-like fandom, and regularly appeared at forums with his former cast members, William Zabaka, Martin Kove, and Ron Thomas. Like film’s leading star Ralph Macchio, Garrison reprised his role in Cobra Kai, the YouTube series which takes place thirty years after the final confrontation of Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso at the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament.

Great time this weekend doing a anti-bullying event with Billy@WilliamZabka. The kids were great!@Kickmasters1 pic.twitter.com/F74NHZwr3D — Rob Garrison (@therobgarrison) November 16, 2015

Thanks everyone for your wonderful comments on my appearance in COBRA KAI. Makes me feel great. Had a wonderful time doing it. — Rob Garrison (@therobgarrison) April 25, 2019

Pat Morita, the Japanese-American actor who famously played Mr. Miyagi in The Karate Kid film series, passed away on November 24, 2005. He was 73-years-old. According to his wife Evelyn, Morita struggled with alcoholism which caused his health to deteriorate as her got older in age. After being hospitalized in October 2005 for a severe bladder and urinary tract infection, he died of kidney failure a month later.



Garrison’s Life Outside ‘The Karate Kid’ Fandom

In addition to his TV career, Garrison appeared in numerous films through the 80s including Iron Eagle with Louis Gossett Jr., Best Revenge with the late John Heard, and was cast the “Pretty Boy” in the Oscar nominated movie, Brubaker, starring Robert Redford and Morgan Freeman.

Aside from working on screen, Garrison worked as writer on the TV series, The Littlest Hobo, and loved to perform in local theater productions. In 2015, he played “Scrooge” in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol at the Strand Theatre in West Virginia.

