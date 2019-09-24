Robert Hunter Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Robert Hunter, the lyricist and poet best known for his work with the Grateful Dead, who died on September 23, 2019, in California. He was 78 years old. Hunter’s cause of death was not made public at the time of writing.

In a statement, via Rolling Stone, Hunter’s family said, “It is with great sadness we confirm our beloved Robert passed away yesterday night. He died peacefully at home in his bed, surrounded by love. His wife Maureen was by his side holding his hand. For his fans that have loved and supported him all these years, take comfort in knowing that his words are all around us, and in that way his is never truly gone. In this time of grief please celebrate him the way you all know how, by being together and listening to the music. Let there be songs to fill the air.”

Hunter’s Grateful Dead songs included, “Casey Jones,” China Cat Sunflower,” “Franklin’s Tower,” “Scarlet Begonias,” “Terrapin Station” and “Truckin.'”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Hunter’s Lyrics Have Been Compared to the Work of Kierkegaard

A 2015 Rolling Stone feature on Hunter saw him hailed by songwriters including Mike Campbell of The Heartbreakers who said of Hunter, “Hunter tapped into his generation the same way Dylan did. People will look back and say, ‘That’s American culture represented in music.’ He captured the hippie freedom, the mentality of the little guy against the corporation. A lot of the songs are about gambling, card playing and riverboat guys who’ll cut your throat if you look the wrong way.” While Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell said compared Hunter to Kierkegaard and The National’s Scott Devendorf said Hunter’s “lyrics tell a story, and he can turn a phrase in ways that aren’t obvious.”

Hunter said in an August 2019 that Jerry Garcia never wrote lyrics. Hunter said, “I believe Jerry would have been capable of it had he chosen to open his heart and soul to people through words as well as through guitar. Jerry was so brilliant that anything that he tackled, he could have done well.”

2. Hunter Was Diagnosed With Bladder Cancer in 2012

During the same Rolling Stone feature, Hunter said that he had been diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2012 as well as a spinal abscess. In 2013, Hunter told Rolling Stone that he was going on tour in order to pay for his medical bills. Hunter described one of his hospital stays saying that he was on morphine for a month during which time he, “I couldn’t tell delusions from reality. I was calling my mom in the middle of the night saying they were going to execute me.”

In 2014, Hunter said in an interview that due to his spinal abscess, he could no longer hike, which was one of his favorite hobbies. Hunter said, “But I’m pleased to say that I don’t believe it’s old age that’s slowing me down, it’s the after-effects of the serious operation. So instead of walking now, I swim.”

3. Hunter Was a Test Subject for MK-ULTRA

According to the book, “A Long Strange Trip: The Inside History of the Grateful Dead,” Hunter had been a test subject for MK-ULTRA, the CIA’s secret testing of hallucinogenic drugs on persons at Stanford University. In September 2019, NPR described Hunter as a “great purveyor of LSD culture.”

4. At Jerry Garcia’s Funeral in 1995, Hunter Said: ‘I’ll Just Say I Love You Which I Never Said Before’

At Jerry Garcia’s funeral in August 1995, Hunter said in his eulogy, “I’ll just say I love you which I never said before.” Hunter finished his remarks with the words, “I feel your silent laughter at sentiments so bold that dare to step across the line to tell what must be told, so I’ll just say I love you, which I never said before and let it go at that old friend the rest you may ignore.”

5. The Song ‘Scarlet Begonias’ Was Written About Hunter’s Wife, Maureen

Hunter’s song “Scarlet Begonias” is about his wife, Maureen. Hunter said in a 2004 interview, “[Scarlet Begonias is] about my wife [Maureen]. It was called “Bristol Girls” at the time – “Look all around this whole wide world/ You’ll find nothing stranger than a Bristol girl.” In the song the character flees – “As I was closing the door …” But it didn’t end [in real life] the way the song ended; I’m still with her. I have to say, that’s her special song. [It was written in England] for that girl, really. I was pretty much commuting to England, going over three or four times a year.”

