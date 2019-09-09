Who Is Ryan Eggold’s Date at the Patriots vs. Steelers Game? Is Elizabeth Turner His Girlfriend?

During the Patriots vs. Steelers game at Gilette Stadium on Sunday, September 8, camera coverage of the game’s spectators revealed that New Amsterdam star Ryan Eggold was in the stands, watching alongside an unidentified date.

After Ryan Eggold was introduced by NBC as an attendee at the Gilette Stadium game, viewers were quick to point out the woman by his side who certainly seemed like a date to the sports event.

As Ryan Eggold and the mystery woman became a trending topic on Twitter, some commented on her good looks. One user wrote “Bruh WHO is that next to Ryan Eggold? Talk about a smokeshow.”

The comments were not all complimentary, though, and many were more focused on the fact that the woman seemed disinterested in both Eggold and the game for the brief amount of time that she was caught on camera during Eggold’s shout-out. One person said “I don’t know who Ryan Eggold is but his lady friend appears to have very little interest in this game.” Another wrote “Ryan Eggold at Pats game. NBC showed him talking to his date. She was very interested in her phone. Never looked at him. #Keeper.”

Earlier this year, Heavy.com reported that Eggold was single. Although he has not publicly announced a change in his relationship status, the outing certainly suggested that the relationship he has with his NFL date is one he is comfortable bringing into the public eye.

Fans Think the Woman is Elizabeth Turner

Twitter user @HittheSticks pointed out that the date “Looks like Elizabeth turner.” Elizabeth Turner is a model and actress, represented by Wilhelmina Models. @Digital__Chris also suspected via Twitter that the woman’s identity was Elizabeth Turner. Turner, according to her Instagram story, was at Gilette Stadium for the game on Sunday night. Since the woman caught on camera with Eggold has been criticized on social media for her heavy phone usage during the game, it would make sense if she was using her phone to capture content for her Instagram story to share with her over 915,000 followers.

Eggold shared moments from the game on his Instgram story, too. Although none of the photos and videos include Turner, both actors’ stories show that they were down on the field before the game, and one of Turner’s photos places her at the 50-yard line in the stands.

Turner and Eggold have not been linked to one another romantically before now, and neither public figure commented on the suspected date. Turner and Eggold do, however, follow each other on Instagram.