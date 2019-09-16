Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Christie’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook will be competing on season 28 of “Dancing With the Stars,” stepping in for her mother Christie Brinkley, who was injured in rehearsal.

On Monday morning, September 16, just hours before DWTS was scheduled to premiere live, news broke that Christie Brinkley had been badly injured and could no longer compete on the show. In a statement on Instagram, the show wrote “While rehearsing for the premiere of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ Christie Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm. She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show. Keeping it all in the family, her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother’s place for the remainder of the season. We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor.”

Ahead of the season 28 premiere of Dancing With the Stars, here’s what you need to know about Sailor Brinkley-Cook:

1. She Has Modeled for a Number of Designers & Magazines, Including Sports Illustrated

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Sailor has embarked on her own career as a model and has already been met with a lot of success as a signed model with top agency IMG. According to Sports Illustrated, Sailor was a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model in 2017 and 2018.

In addition, she has modeled for brands such as 1.State and CAMILLA and magazines such as Stellar Mag. Just one week before she unexpectedly joined the DWTS cast, she was a guest at Harper’s Bazaar’s ICONS events.

2. She Has 2 Siblings, Alexa & Jack

Sailor is the youngest of Christie Brinkley’s 3 children. Her 33-year-old sister Alexa Ray Joel is a singer-songwriter and her 24-year-old brother Jack, according to Forbes, recently launched a non-stop luxury transportation service to the Hamptons. Brinkley shares Sailor and Jack with her ex-husband Peter Cook, and Alexa’s father is famous musician Billy Joel, to whom Brinkley was married from 1985 until 1994.

In spite of being the youngest sibling, and being 12 years younger than her sister, Sailor has a close relationship with both her siblings. The trio recently appeared on the cover of Hamptons magazine together, and when Sailor shared the cover photo on Instagram, she referred to her siblings as “my people.”

3. Her Boyfriend Is Benjamin Sosne

According to social media, Sailor is in a relationship with boyfriend Benjamin Sosne; the two regularly share photos with one another on Instagram. Sosne is an artist, and he sells his work via the online Wildcard Gallery.

In June 2019, Daily Mail reported that the young couple was spotted showing PDA on a boat trip in the Hamptons. Sailor’s sister Alexa was also present on the excursion.

On her birthday, Benjamin wrote in an intimate Instagram post “Your smile is infectious, your love and friendship I cherish. Everyday you make me the happiest chicken in the world. I’m so lucky to wake up to your beautiful smile everyday and watch you grow into an incredible person. Your my favorite thing in the universe and I love you with every proton, neuron and electron in my body.”

4. She Turned 21 on July 2, 2019

While not the youngest celebrity to compete on Dancing With the Stars, Sailor is one of the youngest competitors this season. She turned 21 on July 2, 2019, and celebrated her big day on a private dinner cruise with her friends and family.

On her birthday, her famous supermodel mother shared a beautiful poem on Instagram that she wrote for her daughter. In addition, she shared a series of photos from Sailor’s 21st birthday party, accompanied by the caption “And just like that my little sunflower is 21! Sailor, May you breeze thru this next year with the wind at your back and your sails filled with laughter adventure and love!”

5. Sailor Had Way Less Time Than Her DWTS Competitors to Prepare for the Premiere

Since Christie was injured well into the two-week rehearsal period that precedes the DWTS season premiere, Sailor stepped in to learn the dance after the other celebrities had already had tons of time to rehearse their numbers and learn the ins and outs of ballroom dance. Though that may put her at a disadvantage, the show with undoubtedly highlight the story of her mom’s devastating fall and her last-minute entrance into the season 28 cast, which will help her gain support as someone the audience wants to root for.

Christie shared the news that she had been badly injured on Instagram, focusing less on the injury and more on how proud she was of her daughter for stepping into the competition in her place. In the heartfelt caption, she wrote “I also had to convince my student/ @imgmodels Sailor to overcome serious stage fright to replace me on the show! Sailor always meets her challenges head on and realized she did not want to be defined by her fears so with just hours to learn my routine she is turning my defeat or should i say two left feat into her own victory of courage! So Ladies and Gents I give you my beautiful Sunflower Sailor Lee. And i think you are all going to have a blast together on this season of @dancingabc ! Sorry for the typos it’s my right arm! And Sailor Thank you for taking a very disappointing turn of events into something very special! you know Showbiz is all about getting a break and I guess you can say Sailor and I both got one on this season of @dancingabc.”