Sean Hayes Is the Alec Baldwin Roast Master & Host

Tonight, Sean Hayes will serve as Roastmaster at the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin.

Hayes, an actor best known for playing Jack McFarland on the NBC sitcom “Will & Grace”, has known Baldwin since 2005, when he made an appearance on the show. Deadline announced that Hayes would be hosting tonight’s roast in July, and the actor said in response, “It’s always been my dream to roast a Hollywood legend. So when they asked me to roast Alec Baldwin I said ‘close enough’.”

The roast was taped on September 7 in Los Angeles and will air tonight on Comedy Central at 10 pm ET/PT. Deadline also notes that Baldwin and Comedy Central will be contributing a combined amount of $1 million to Exploring the Arts, a nonprofit organization serving public high schools throughout New York City and Los Angeles.

Hayes starts off tonight’s roast by saying, “It’s good to see all the diversity on the stage… We have gay, trans, black, Asian, mixed … I don’t know whether to roast these people or register them to vote.”

Before Baldwin first took to the stage, he added, “Now let’s get to the real reason we’re all here tonight: to meet Robert De Niro!”

Tonight, Hayes will be joined by other roasters, including Robert De Niro, Jeff Ross, and Caitlin Jenner. The latter, as Variety notes, was the subject of some of the evening’s cruelest jokes. Some of which include Nikki Glaser saying, “Stevie Wonder sees his sons more than you do. I know being a new mom is hard, but even Casey Anthony knows the current location of her daughter,” with Chris Redd adding, “You’re against gay marriage, you voted for Trump. You’re like the Auntie Tom of the trans community.” Blake Griffin, who dated Kendall Jenner, joked, “On behalf of the entire NBA and the Billboard charts, I want to thank you for giving your daughters their daddy issues.”

Hayes, who will spend a good amount of time on stage tonight, received a Primetime Emmy Award, four SAG Awards, and six Golden Globe nominations for his role as Jack McFarland. He’s also worked on films like Billy’s Hollywood Screen Kiss, Cats & Dogs, Pieces of April, The Cat in the Hat, Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, The Bucket List, and The Three Stooges. In the world of theater, the 49-year-old played Chuck Baxter and earned a Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. Not long after, he hosted the 64th Tony Awards.

Most recently, he voiced the character Steven in The Emoji Movie. Be sure to watch Hayes take on the role of Roast Master at tonight’s Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin, airing at 10pm ET/PT on Comedy Central.