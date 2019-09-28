Were Siegfried and Roy Lovers? Are They Married?

Siegfried and Roy, the longtime magician duo, are former lovers and lifelong friends. The couple has rarely talked about their relationship or about their sexuality publicly.

After Roy suffered life-altering injuries in an onstage attack by a tiger, Montecore (also spelled Mantecore), Siegfried Fischbacher became a caregiver for Roy Horn, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They live on an estate in Las Vegas called Little Bavaria, which is equipped with hip-high railings along winding paths. Horn can walk short distances and can only talk with difficulty.

The magician duo met early in life when they bonded over magic, and remained close ever since. The closeness of their relationship is apparent on the September 27, 2019 episode of 20/20. Although Roy has difficulty speaking, he often finishes Siegfried’s sentences.

Here’s what you need to know:

Siegfried & Roy Were Described as Lifelong Friends & Former Lovers in a Recent Interview

Have had the pleasure of knowing #Legends #SiegfriedandRoy @SARMOTIfdn for 25 years and am honored to be part of this very special @ABC2020 2hr event this Friday. Here’s a sneak peek https://t.co/28npRqMymV pic.twitter.com/BXWAbdv9sl — Criss Angel (@CrissAngel) September 26, 2019

The Hollywood Reporter described Roy Horn as Siegfried Fischbacher’s former lover in an article from March 28, 2019. Reporter Gary Baum wrote, “Fischbacher, now 79, went on to extravagantly care for his lifelong friend and former lover Horn, 74, at their Little Bavaria estate in Vegas, whose sprawling, rustic grounds are outfitted with hip-high rails along winding paths to make it easier for Horn to get around. Today, he’s able to stroll short distances when not confined to a scooter and can talk only with difficulty.”

The duo has avoided speaking publicly about their relationship. An article from 2008 said Siegfried and Roy never identified as gay, although a relationship was often publicly assumed. One of the theories behind the 2003 tiger attack on Roy was that a terrorist provoked an attack on the duo because they were high-profile gay targets, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That theory was dismissed.

In 2000, their 1999 film, “Siegfried & Roy: The Magic Box,” was played at the San Francisco International Lesbian & Gay Film Festival, according to SFGate.

‘The Advocate’ Magazine Questioned Why ‘Media’ ‘Ignored’ Siegfried & Roy’s Relationship After 2003 Tiger Attack

Michael with the magicians Siegfried and Roy. pic.twitter.com/IcZJKsEGlG — carmela morelli (@carmelamorelli1) September 28, 2017

An archived article from The Advocate magazine in 2003 said “the media” ignored Siegfried & Roy’s relationship after Horn was attacked by a tiger onstage in Las Vegas, Nevada, leaving him partially paralyzed. There have been occasional references to the duo’s relationship, but the couple never talked openly about their relationship or about their own sexuality.

The article said:

It’s not as though it was a big secret, although I thought so at first,” reporter Steve Friess wrote of their status as former lovers. “Siegfried avoided answering the question in a 1999 Vanity Fair interview, and here in Vegas the pair have never had any presence in the gay community outside of buying ads in the program book of a major AIDS fund-raising show. Yet when I talked to MGM Mirage spokesman Alan Feldman the night of the tiger attack, he was frank: “It’s well-known that they were lovers at one time,” shrugged Feldman, whose company owns the Mirage Hotel and Casino, where the magic show had been held since 1990. “I don’t think anybody is hiding that.” Similarly, that 1999 Vanity Fair article–headlined, by the way, “Married, With Tigers” included a quote from the duo’s pal Shirley MacLaine that acknowledged their past romantic involvement. And in Siegfried’s first solo interview, with CNN’s Larry King five days after the mauling, Siegfried himself confirmed with considerable emotion that his connection to Roy ‘is a relationship second to none’ in his life. Still, other journalists told me they didn’t mention their romantic connection–but hinted instead with buzzwords like “flamboyant”–because they just didn’t feel they knew for sure.

An excerpt of the 1999 Vanity Fair article was published by Slate the same year.

It says, “The couple deflect the question of whether they are gay but do claim a friendship with Michael Jackson.”

The mention of their sexuality is amidst descriptions of eccentricities, such as Roy sleeping with tiger cubs and a mural of Siegfried naked with cheetahs on his bedroom wall.

READ NEXT: Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn 2019: Their Lives Today

