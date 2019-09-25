Skeleton on The Masked Singer Premiere Clues & Guesses

The Masked Singer returns to television with a two-hour season 2 premiere, Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on FOX. One of the characters performing on the first night of competition is the Skeleton.

A number of clues were revealed before, during, and after the Skeleton’s first performance, and initial guesses regarding the Skeleton’s celebrity identity were made by the judges and viewers watching and live-tweeting at home. Here’s what we learned:

‘The Masked Singer’ Skeleton Clues

Ahead of the season 2 premiere, FOX aired a “Super Sneak Peek” that previewed season 2 and introduced the new cast of characters. The Skeleton was the first mask revealed. In the Skeleton’s first clue package, they were introduced as coming straight from “anatomy class” and “made of bones and bling.” In the package, the Skeleton said “I feel like I’ve died and gone to heaven being here, and I’m going to sing my heart out… if I had one.” The major visual clue in that first video package was the number “4261,” which appeared on a tombstone.

When the Skeleton took the stage to perform, the judges remarked that the Skeleton was short in stature.

During the Skeleton’s premiere video clue package, he remarked that he chose to be disguised as the Skeleton because “I have no fear of death.”

Major buzz-words and images during the clue package were keys, second fiddle, opening doors, and a Christmas party.

Before it was time for the Skeleton to perform, he said “I finally get the spotlight all to myself,” before signing off with “Party on dudes.”

What makes you shake your bones “I have no booty to shake, so all I can do is “Shake, shake, shake your bones.”

During the “smackdown” round, the Skeleton sang “Hard to Handle” by The Black Crowes.

Skeleton on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

This new mask is bad to the bone…literally. Meet the #SkeletonMask #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/a5LADePcMT — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) September 16, 2019

Before the Skeleton’s first performance, one Twitter user had an interesting early guess about the Skeleton’s celebrity identity, based on the sneak peek clue video. @WilRav guessed that the Skeleton might be author Stephen King, saying that “Clues were 4261 and “skeleton crew” (42 movie adaptations and 61 novels including “Skeleton Crew”).”

When the Skeleton started singing, the judges guessed that the celebrity behind the mask was Martin Short.

The judges agreed that the secret celebrity is a professional comedian, perhaps who has performed on Broadway.

Jenny McCarthy guessed John Crier or Nathan Lane.

Ken jokingly guessed it’s his father, before saying he knows it’s Martin Short because he studied his comedy and idolizes him.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 2, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.