Sophie Turner’s Net Worth: What Was Her Salary on ‘Game of Thrones’?

Sophie Turner may not have been the highest-paid actor on HBO’s Game of Thrones, but her net worth is still incredibly high. Read on to learn more about how much she made on Game of Thrones and her current net worth.

Her Net Worth Is Estimated To Be $6 Million

Sophie Turner’s net worth is estimated to be $6 million, Celebrity Net Worth noted. This accounts not only for her salary on Game of Thrones, but the estimate is also based on her many movie appearances too, like Dark Phoenix. The top tier actors made $300,000 per episode in Season 5 and 6, which increased to $500,000 an episode not including bonuses after that. Turner made less, but her salary was certainly still high. According to Yahoo! Finance, her salary might have been $175,000 an episode.

She Said She Was OK Making Less than Kit Harington

Sophie Turner was definitely not one of the highest-paid actors on the show. The group always noted as receiving the highest salaries were Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Peter Dinklage.

Sophie Turner once shared that Kit Harington makes more than her on the show, but it doesn’t bother her. She told Harper’s Bazaar that demanding equal pay is tricky. Harington, she said, has a bigger storyline than she does so it makes sense that he would make more. “And for the last series, he had something crazy like 70 night shoots, and I didn’t have that many. I was like, You know what… you keep that money,” she said.

Joe Jonas’ Net Worth Is $25 Million

If you include her husband’s net worth, then her earnings increase significantly. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joe Jonas is estimated to be worth $25 million. In 2016, he sold a home in Sherman Oaks for $3.7 million. Much of his money comes from his being part of the Jonas Brothers and his time on Hannah Montana and Jonas, another show on Disney.

Together, the two stars are worth about $31 million.

They Were Married in Las Vegas

The couple was married in a chapel in Las Vegas with an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating. Their impromptu wedding was on May 1 in Las Vegas, and then they later got married again at a chateau in France in late June, People reported.

Maisie Williams was Turner’s maid of honor.

The couple had been engaged since October 2017.

In their most recent news, they just adopted a new dog in August, TMZ reported. The golden retriever accompanied them on a vacation to Miami. The pup was healing to the couple after they lost their own dog earlier this summer.

