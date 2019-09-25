Steve Kazee, Jenna Dewan’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts

Steve Kazee has been dating Jenna Dewan since the fall of 2018 and the couple is expecting a baby together. It will be Dewan’s second child and Kazee’s first. They made the announcement on September 24, 2019.

Dewan was previously married to Channing Tatum and they share one daughter together named Everly. They split in April of 2018.

Kazee and Dewan have tended to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Like Dewan, Kazee is also an actor.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Steve Kazee Says He Has Learned About Parenting From Being Around Jenna Dewan’s Daughter

Steve Kazee will become a first-time parent when he and Jenna Dewan’s baby arrives. But he’s been getting practice by being around Dewan’s daughter, Everly.

Kazee and Dewan do not typically share much about their relationship on social media. But Kazee let loose with his excitement about the pregnancy. He wrote on Instagram on September 24, 2019, that he had been waiting his entire life to become a father. He added that he “couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with.”

Kazee praised Dewan as someone who “radiates love, warmth, and kindness. A partner who has faced some of the hardest moments life can deal you with grace, humility, and a desire to learn from the ups and downs. A partner who is continuously growing from those lessons and who supports my growth as a person with love, unwavering support, and understanding.”

Kazee further praised Everly. “Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine…her beautiful daughter. Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it. I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger.”

2. Kazee Fell In Love With Music & Theater After He Was Pushed Into It By Two Teachers

Steve Kazee spent his childhood in Ashland, Kentucky. According to a 2012 profile on him in the Lexington Herald-Leader, Kazee grew up in a mobile home.

Two music teachers, Cindy Jackson at Boyd County High School and Michael Campbell at Fairview High School, noticed Kazee’s singing talents and pushed him to join the choir. Jackson told the newspaper that Kazee used to skip rehearsals and lacked drive. She said she told Kazee she’d give him $25 if, after finishing the show, he didn’t love what he was doing. Kazee never accepted the $25.

By the end of his sophomore year, Jackson said Kazee shared with her that he had grown to love performing on stage.

3. Steve Kazee Graduated From Morehead State University In 2002 & Is an Alum of the NYU Tisch School Of The Arts

Steve Kazee attended college at Morehead State University in Kentucky. He told the New York Times in 2012 that he considered majoring in psychology, but ended up staying involved in the theater after he was cast in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

He dropped out early to pursue acting roles in Florida and California. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Kazee returned to his home state when his mother, Kathy Kazee, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1999. He worked at an Applebee’s until she went into remission. Kazee then went back to Morehead State. He earned his degree in 2002.

After graduating, Kazee headed to New York City. He enrolled at New York University’s prestigious Tisch School Of The Arts and earned a master’s degree in 2005. Kazee is included on the school’s website listing notable alumni.

4. Kazee Won a Tony Award & a Grammy For His Role In the Broadway Show ‘Once’

Steve Kazee began performing on Broadway in 2005. His theater credits included roles in Monty Python’s Spamalot, Seascape, 110 in the Shade, and To Be Or Not To Be.

The show that earned Kazee wide recognition was the musical Once. The Broadway show was based on a film that won an Academy Award in 2007. Kazee played the role of the lead character named Guy, an Irish songwriter working in his father’s repair shop who is inspired to pursue his music by a young woman with whom he ultimately falls in love.

Kazee’s personal life sadly mirrored that of his character’s. Kazee’s mother passed away from breast cancer shortly before Once debuted on Broadway. His theater character also deals with the loss of his mother. At the same time that all of this was going on, Kazee also ended a long relationship with actress Megan Hilty. He told the New York Times in 2012, “On a daily basis I feel like I’m living two separate lives. You’re a guy who has lost two of your best friends, pretty much your whole personal world, and you’re also a guy with a Tony nomination and a great show. You’re in pain but you can’t wallow in it, because it will overwhelm the good things.”

Kazee won the Tony in 2012 for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. Once also won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

5. Steve Kazee Has Had Guest Roles On Shows Like ‘Nashville’ & Was Credited On the ‘Twilight’ Soundtrack

Steve Kazee’s true love is the theater, but he also has television credits to his name. He has appeared in supporting roles on shows including Nashville, Shameless, Legends, Drop Dead Diva, Working Class, and NCIS.

When he appeared on ABC’s Nashville in 2014, Kazee got to show off his singing ability for a national audience. He sang “Both Hands on the Wheel” during season four.

Kazee is also credited on the soundtrack for the Twlight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2. He sang alongside Christina Perri on the hit song “A Thousand Years.” His voice can be heard beginning at the 1:44 mark in the song.

READ NEXT: Who is Singer Ellie Goulding’s Husband?