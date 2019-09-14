‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2019 Cast Spoilers & Premiere Details

Strictly Come Dancing is back with an all-new season. Here’s everything you need to know about the premiere.

When Does the Show Premiere?

The launch aired on September 7th, but the competition doesn’t get started until Saturday, September 21st.

What Time Does the Show Start?

Times may vary based on events or specials throughout the series run. The launch started at 7:10pm.

What Channel Is It On?

As always, the show airs on BBC One.

Who Are the Presenters?

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman team up to host this series.

Who Are the Judges?

Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, and Bruno Tonioli return with new judge Motsi Mabuse taking over for Darcy Bussell.

Who Are This Year’s Contestants and Their Partners?

#Strictly legends in the making. Give it up for the class of 2019! pic.twitter.com/vGcnBGCpB5 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 7, 2019

Alex Scott with partner Neil Jones

Anneka Rice with partner Kevin Clifton

Catherine Tyldesley with partner Johannes Radebe

Chris Ramsey with partner Karen Hauer

David James with partner Nadiya Bychkova

Dev Griffin with partner Dianne Buswell

Emma Barton with partner Anton du Beke

Emma Weymouth with partner Aljaž Skorjanec

James Cracknell with partner Luba Mushtuk

Karim Zeroual with partner Amy Dowden

Kelvin Fletcher with partner Oti Mabuse

Michelle Visage with partner Giovanni Pernice

Mike Bushell with partner Katya Jones

Saffron Barker with partner AJ Pritchard

Will Bayley with partner Janette Manrara

Jaime Laing was initially set to join the group but had to drop out due to an injury.