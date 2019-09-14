‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2019 Cast Spoilers & Premiere Details

Strictly Come Dancing is back with an all-new season. Here’s everything you need to know about the premiere.
When Does the Show Premiere?
The launch aired on September 7th, but the competition doesn’t get started until Saturday, September 21st.
What Time Does the Show Start?
Times may vary based on events or specials throughout the series run. The launch started at 7:10pm.
What Channel Is It On?
As always, the show airs on BBC One.
Who Are the Presenters?
Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman team up to host this series.
Who Are the Judges?
Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, and Bruno Tonioli return with new judge Motsi Mabuse taking over for Darcy Bussell.
Who Are This Year’s Contestants and Their Partners?
Alex Scott with partner Neil Jones
Anneka Rice with partner Kevin Clifton
Catherine Tyldesley with partner Johannes Radebe
Chris Ramsey with partner Karen Hauer
David James with partner Nadiya Bychkova
Dev Griffin with partner Dianne Buswell
Emma Barton with partner Anton du Beke
Emma Weymouth with partner Aljaž Skorjanec
James Cracknell with partner Luba Mushtuk
Karim Zeroual with partner Amy Dowden
Kelvin Fletcher with partner Oti Mabuse
Michelle Visage with partner Giovanni Pernice
Mike Bushell with partner Katya Jones
Saffron Barker with partner AJ Pritchard
Will Bayley with partner Janette Manrara
Jaime Laing was initially set to join the group but had to drop out due to an injury.